Huawei Unveils Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Fabric for the Middle East and Central Asia, Powering the AI Era

At the session titled “Xinghe Intelligent Fabric, Powering the AI Era” during the Huawei Network Summit 2025 (HNS 2025, Middle East and Central Asia), Huawei introduced its newly upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Fabric solution. This innovative solution employs a three-layer network architecture — comprising AI Brain, AI Connection, and AI Network Element — to create a robust data center network that empowers connectivity with vast computing power for always-on services, thereby facilitating infrastructure upgrades and service innovations across the region.

Jacko Lee, Vice President of Data Center Network Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line, emphasized that as AI technologies advance and cloud-based architectures evolve, data center networks are at a pivotal transformation point. The upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Fabric solution empowers enterprises through three core innovations.

• AI Brain: Utilizing an exclusive network digital map and NetMaster (network agent), this layer automates process deployment, integrates network-security simulation, and automatically resolves 80% of faults, significantly enhancing O&M efficiency.

• AI Connection: Leveraging Huawei’s unique Network-Scale Load Balancing (NSLB) algorithm, this layer optimizes path planning, alleviates network performance bottlenecks, and boosts AI training efficiency by over 10%. Additionally, the iReliable three-level reliability technology, along with optical module channel loss resistance and contamination/looseness detection, ensures zero service interruptions.

• AI Network Element: Built on the CloudEngine series of data center switches and StarryLink optical modules, this layer offers high-precision traffic detection and visualizes network packet loss and latency. It also provides intrinsic security and group isolation capabilities, significantly enhancing overall network security. /// nCa, 21 May 2025 (from Huawei press release)