Development of regional interconnectivity is the key to security and stability in Central and South Asia

Ozod Tanbaev, Lead Research Fellow, International Institute for Central Asia, Tashkent

The first meeting of the Termez dialogue on interconnectedness between Central and South Asia on the topic “Building common peace, friendship and prosperity” will take place in Termez on May 19-21 of this year in order to strengthen interregional political and economic intercooperation, as well as to develop and improve mechanisms and forms of interaction in the field of ensuring regional security and stability.

About 200 people from Central and South Asia, Europe, CIS countries, APR, America, the Middle East and Africa are expected to participate in the forum. Among them there are representatives of political-economic and business circles, financial institutions, international and regional organizations, as well as prominent experts from world analytical and research centers.

The “Termez Platform” is designed to become a permanent platform for determining the prospects for further promoting interregional connectivity and maintaining peace, security and stability in the vast Eurasian region.

Central and South Asia, with its significant economic, demographic and resource potential, remains one of the least integrated regions of the world. Strengthening interconnectivity between them is not only an economic necessity, but also a strategic imperative dictated by the tasks of ensuring regional security, sustainable development and stability.

Historically, the two regions were closely linked by trade and cultural routes, primarily along the Silk Road. However, the geopolitical upheavals of the 19th and 20th centuries, including the protracted conflict in Afghanistan and competition between external powers, led to the severance of these ties and increased mutual isolation.

Today, under conditions of globalization, the restoration of these lost links becomes an objective requirement of international trade and economic integration. Access to seaports is critical for Central Asian countries to expand their foreign economic activities. South Asia, in turn, is interested in energy and water resources, as well as access to new markets. The economic complementarities between the regions provide ample opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Uzbekistan plays a leading role in advancing the agenda of regional connectivity. In December 2020, in his address to the Oliy Majlis, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined the development of the southern vector of foreign policy as a strategic priority. For the first time in recent history, Uzbekistan officially declared its intention to intensify interaction with South Asia, promote a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan and restore the country’s role as a natural bridge between the two regions.

A major event in the realization of this initiative was the international conference “ Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities” held in Tashkent in 2021 at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan. It marked the transition from declarative statements to practical steps to bring the two regions closer together

During the conference, which was attended by more than 250 representatives of 44 states and about 30 international organizations, a number of initiatives were announced aimed at forming a systematic approach to the rapprochement of Central and South Asia, including the development of trade and investment, the elimination of barriers to goods, services and capital, the implementation of transport and infrastructure projects, digital integration in trade and logistics with the participation of international organizations. Measures were also proposed to strengthen food security, fight drug trafficking and terrorism, environmental cooperation, development of tourism and humanitarian ties through educational programs and forums.

As a continuation of these efforts, the conference proposed to develop and submit to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution enshrining common approaches, basic principles and directions of dialog between Central and South Asia. This initiative was widely supported and the resolution was unanimously approved at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The document was co-sponsored by 40 countries from different regions of the world.

The realization of this vision is facilitated by the practical intensification of interregional cooperation, which is fully in line with the efforts of the countries of the two regions to deepen partnership. These efforts are already yielding tangible results, especially in the sphere of economic interaction, where there is a steady positive dynamics.

While earlier South Asia was perceived mainly through the prism of threats related to the situation in Afghanistan, in recent years the focus has shifted to constructive cooperation. Thus, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Pakistan has grown from $36.5 million in 2017 to more than $400 million in 2024. During the visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Uzbekistan in February 2025, the two sides agreed to increase this figure to $2 billion and establish a joint transport and logistics company.

Positive dynamics are also observed in relations with India: the volume of mutual trade increased from $323 million in 2017 to $1 billion in 2024. These indicators reflect not only the growth of economic interest, but also the strengthening of political will to deepen cooperation.

Afghanistan, Uzbekistan’s fifth most important export market, occupies a special place in the regional architecture. Over the past five years, trade turnover between the two countries has grown 1.5 times to $1 billion in 2024. There are 550 enterprises with Afghan capital in Uzbekistan, of which 443 are wholly Afghan. Joint projects cover areas such as food processing, construction materials, agriculture, tourism and textiles.

A significant step towards strengthening transport interconnectivity was the establishment of the Termez Cargo Center, an international transport and logistics hub in Termez. The center operates on a “single window” principle, providing a wide range of services: customs clearance, banking and tax operations, sanitary control, certification, currency exchange, transportation and hotel services. Special attention is paid to humanitarian logistics: cargoes sent to Afghanistan and neighboring countries undergo simplified and priority customs procedures.

The initiatives promoted by Uzbekistan have allowed for the formation of a new strategic agenda with South Asia in recent years. Given the region’s population (more than 2 billion people) and total GDP ($3.4 trillion), South Asia is becoming one of the most promising areas for expanding Uzbekistan’s foreign economic presence.

Increased regional connectivity not only promotes trade growth, but also creates conditions for sustainable development through more even distribution of resources, lower transportation costs and diversification of economies. The development of transportation infrastructure remains the most important area in this context.

The key project here could be the construction of the Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railroad, which was also initiated by the head of Uzbekistan in 2018. Today, delivery of one container from Central Asia to international ports is five times more expensive than from countries with direct access to the sea. The implementation of the project will reduce the cost of delivery almost threefold – from 900 to 286 dollars, and the travel time – from 35 to 3-5 days. This will radically change the economic dynamics of the region, opening up new export opportunities and attracting investment.

For Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, which are landlocked and have to cross the territories of two countries, reducing logistics costs is critical. On average, such countries spend about 18% of export revenues on transportation costs, compared to about 9% for coastal states. Moreover, according to UNCTAD, in some cases transportation costs for imports for Central Asian countries reach 60% of the value of imported goods.

The technical implementation of infrastructure projects is only one side of the process. Their effective functioning depends on ensuring sustainable security along transit routes. In the absence of lasting peace in Afghanistan, trans-Afghan corridors are still largely at the conceptual stage. This underscores the inextricable link between economic interconnectivity and political stability: without a robust security architecture, regional initiatives will be difficult to implement.

Energy projects such as CASA-1000 and TAPI, aimed at meeting the energy needs of South Asia and diversifying Central Asian export routes, are also becoming essential. The TAPI project, in particular, envisages the transportation of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan and Pakistan to India. Its implementation is supported by international investors, including the Asian Development Bank, as well as major energy corporations such as Gazprom, Chevron and ExxonMobil.

Nevertheless, the success of these projects is determined not only by economic logic, but also by political will, security, and the willingness of investors to accept the risks associated with the unstable situation in the region.

In addition to conventional energy, cooperation in nuclear energy is becoming a promising area. Kazakhstan, which has the world’s largest uranium reserves, is actively expanding exports, including supplies to India. Under signed agreements, Kazakhstan plans to supply up to 2,100 tons of uranium by 2030, which will partially meet India’s growing demand for nuclear fuel. This also contributes to strengthening mutual economic dependence and expanding strategic cooperation.

Thus, building sustainable connectivity between Central and South Asia is a multifaceted challenge that requires a comprehensive approach, from joint implementation of infrastructure projects and enhanced energy cooperation, to confidence-building and security coordination.

The initiatives promoted by Uzbekistan create unique opportunities for launching a new stage of regional integration. However, their implementation largely depends on the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, international recognition of the current government, easing of tensions between India and Pakistan, as well as on the political readiness of all countries in the region to deepen and sustain cooperation.

The future of Central and South Asia as a united, stable and sustainable region is being shaped today through decisions, efforts and initiatives aimed at strengthening interconnectedness, trust and sustainable development. The progressive course that Uzbekistan is adopting and the active involvement of other countries in the region open wide horizons for multifaceted cooperation. /// nCa, 18 May 2025