Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the XVI International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2025”

First of all, let me warmly welcome all participants of the XVI International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2025” and express words of gratitude to the esteemed Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov for the invitation to take part and speak at this important event of international significance.

Current main trends in global development, the creation of new geo-economic realities, configurations and models pose a number of major challenges for the Islamic world.

It is obvious that their solution requires serious consideration, and sometimes rethinking, of the role and prospects of our countries in the modern economic world order, an unmistakable choice of priorities, maximum use of objective advantages, and the unification of potentials on a solid practical basis.

I am convinced that today the Islamic world has every opportunity to act as one of the locomotives of global economic development.

Our countries have excellent indicators in such aspects as demography, natural resources, geographic location. The technological level is steadily increasing, financial and organizational capabilities are growing, the scientific and educational base is strengthening.

All this is a good prerequisite for initiating major breakthrough projects in a wide variety of areas, increasing the role and place of the Islamic world countries in the global economic and investment space.

Turkmenistan’s approach to international economic cooperation is based on the priority of energy, transport, logistics and technology sectors.

In this context, I believe that Islamic countries are called upon to form a single energy, transport and technological belt of Eurasia, linking the continent from the Asia-Pacific region to the states of the Middle East and Europe.

This partnership configuration, if implemented, will be able to provide the shortest routes for the delivery of energy resources, goods and services, thus linking vast areas and powerful industrial and raw material centers.

In a strategic sense, such a belt will become a bridge of global interaction and will certainly be able to positively influence trade and tariff policy and, in general, the atmosphere and health of the entire global economy.

In this regard, Turkmenistan is actively promoting its strategy of “Revival of the Great Silk Road” in practice.

An important factor in this creative approach is our country’s commitment to peace, social justice and traditional values, which serve as our moral core and support, including in economic and commercial matters.

In this sense, I am convinced that the Islamic world is called upon to show examples of effective and attractive models of cooperation.

Achieving these goals will require Islamic countries to pursue a coordinated energy policy, coordinate on issues of increasing the efficiency and facilitating international transit, and strengthen logistical connectivity.

It should be noted that Turkmenistan’s position is always based on equality and recognition of the interests of all participants in global and regional processes. In particular, our country firmly opposes the politicization of cooperation, the one-sidedness of energy and transport flows, and insists on the need for their diversification and accessibility for broad international participation. In Turkmenistan’s view, the most important mission of the Islamic world is to create the most favorable conditions for joint activities for the purpose of progressive and sustainable economic development in the global and continental dimensions.

In this context, Turkmenistan is based on the possibilities of the effective use of diplomacy by Islamic countries as a tool for achieving compatibility of interests, mutual understanding and awareness of the benefits and prospects of economic partnership.

Turkmenistan is implementing these principles in practice, primarily in the implementation of large-scale and long-term energy, transport and infrastructure projects in Asia. This includes the construction of international facilities such as the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline, power supply lines and fiber-optic communication lines along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan route, and railways connecting Central and South Asia with the Near and Far East.

I am convinced that the implementation of the above-mentioned projects will significantly increase the level of energy security, provide access for many states to sources of energy raw materials, access to key transport routes, growth and diversity of trade and commercial relations, creation of new jobs, and solution of many social problems. This will ultimately contribute to political stabilization, reduction of risks and threats, increase of trust and predictability in interstate relations.

Today, Turkmenistan is also actively working on the implementation of multimodal transit routes in Eurasia, passing through the territories of the Caspian and Black Sea basins and uniting the European and Asian-Pacific regions into a single transport system operating on agreed principles and criteria. Such work requires a systematic approach to solving a range of organizational, legal, economic, financial and technological issues.

Of course, these efforts require serious political and diplomatic support, approval and decision-making at the level of the United Nations. And here, I am sure, the united position of Islamic countries will be of great importance.

In this regard, we propose that Islamic financial and economic institutions and investment funds provide more effective support to international economic projects in which our countries participate, and also join the process of developing strategic decisions taken at the level of the UN and other authoritative international structures.

We consider food security to be the most important aspect of our cooperation. This task is especially relevant now, against the backdrop of the difficult geopolitical and economic realities that are observed in a number of regions of the globe.

Turkmenistan, as a member country of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, advocates for the implementation of a coordinated policy and the protection of the interests of those Islamic countries that, for various reasons, are faced with a shortage of food and other vital goods.

Our country implements these principles in practice. In particular, showing solidarity with the Afghan people, Turkmenistan has been sending regular humanitarian aid to the fraternal neighboring country for many years with food, baby food, warm clothes, medicines, and personal hygiene items. We will continue this mission in the future.

Another key area of ​​cooperation is technology. Our countries, especially in recent years, have accumulated a solid baggage in high technology, innovative developments, and in the field of artificial intelligence.

This potential can and should be used in the general desire of the states of the Islamic world to reach the forefront of development for full and equal integration into global economic relations.

We believe it would be appropriate to establish systematic and regular channels of technological cooperation between our countries, exchange of experience, training of specialized specialists, launching joint multilateral innovation programs and projects of applied and fundamental research.

Dear friends!

While in Kazan, I would like to especially note the achievements and merits that have been achieved in cooperation between Turkmenistan and the fraternal Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.

Fruitful relations with Tatarstan colleagues are a good example of effective interaction in the context of developing trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian partnership between our country and Russia and its regions. In this sense, Tatarstan occupies a special place – both due to its powerful technological, resource and industrial potential, and historical ties with Turkmenistan.

We are conducting joint activities with Tatarstan in the energy sector, industry, transport, trade and a number of other areas. I would especially like to note the support of these processes from the leadership and the Government of the Russian Federation.

I express my gratitude for this approach, I am confident that it meets the long-term, fundamental interests of the peoples of Turkmenistan and Russia, and is fully consistent with the spirit and logic of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

And of course, I consider it important to emphasize the constructive and creative role of the Republic of Tatarstan, personally respected Rais Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov in strengthening friendship, mutual understanding, trust and cooperation between Islamic countries and Russia. This most important mission has rightfully earned the Republic of Tatarstan and its leadership well-deserved authority not only in Islamic countries, but throughout the world.

As part of the Islamic world, Turkmenistan is deeply committed to relations of brotherhood, solidarity and respect with all its peoples, and is ready to develop and strengthen these ties, and to contribute to the cause of peace, progress and prosperity of our countries. /// nCa, 17 May 2025 (pictures credit TDH, Turkmenportal)