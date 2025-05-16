WHO Technical Advisory Mission to Strengthen Influenza Vaccination Program in Turkmenistan

Technical advisory mission with experts from WHO HQ and WHO Europe was organized by WHO CO in Turkmenistan from May 12-15, 2025. This mission marked a significant milestone in enhancing the National seasonal influenza vaccination program, as part of the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework project in Turkmenistan.

The mission was led by experienced WHO experts Shoshanna Sterman Goldin, Ioana Ghiga, and Pernille Jorgensen, who have extensive knowledge in pandemic preparedness and health emergencies. During the mission the experts collaborated closely with key stakeholders from various sectors, including the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, academia, healthcare providers, professionals responsible for vaccine administration, vaccine logistics and supply departments, regulatory authorities and other relevant agencies.

Turkmenistan became the first country in the WHO European Region to assess its national influenza vaccination programme using the FAIR tool and corresponding Maturity matrix. The mission began with productive meetings involving key stakeholders to review the national influenza vaccination program. These meetings fostered collaboration and gathered valuable insights from diverse perspectives, setting the stage for meaningful improvements. A central component of the mission was the pilot launch of the FAIR (Facilitated Assessment of Influenza Vaccination Programme Review) tool and corresponding Maturity matrix, designed to identify areas within the National influenza vaccination program that required special attention and action.

As part of the mission, the experts conducted a one-day workshop with stakeholders to review the results of the FAIR tool and Maturity matrix. This workshop facilitated discussions, aligned recommendations, and outlined the next steps for enhancing the National influenza vaccination program. Additionally, to test the National deployment and vaccination plans for influenza and COVID-19, the experts conducted a tabletop simulation exercise. This exercise reviewed previous plans, identified areas needing revision, and ensured preparedness for future pandemics.

The mission concluded with a detailed report that included the review process, recommendations, and next steps. This report served as a valuable resource for developing the National influenza vaccination policy. Furthermore, the mission focused on determining additional WHO support for the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in strengthening the National influenza vaccination program and the national pandemic vaccine deployment plan. /// nCa, 16 May 2025 (in cooperation with WHO Turkmenistan)