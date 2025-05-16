Trabzon-Rize Press Trip #7: Enchanting Landscapes of Zilkale Castle

Elvira Kadyrova, Rize, Türkiye

On the penultimate day of the visit to Rize, the delegation of journalists from Turkmenistan explored one of the province’s most renowned landmarks — the medieval Zilkale Castle. This majestic fortress, nestled in the picturesque valley of the Fırtına River, left an indelible impression with its history, architecture, and unique location.

Zilkale Castle towers atop Avup Mountain, 12 km south of the Çamlıhemşin district. Built on a steep rocky outcrop at an elevation of 750 meters above sea level and approximately 100 meters above the stream’s bed, it appears to float above the surrounding valley. This strategic positioning provided the fortress with natural protection and control over the surrounding area.

The fortress comprises three main sections: outer fortifications, central fortifications, and the inner castle. A pedestrian path from the northwest leads to the gates of the outer castle. A terrace provides access to the central fortifications, and a second gate opens into the inner castle. Within the central fort, three key structures stand out: the guardhouse, the chapel, and the main tower. These buildings highlight the fortress’s functional and well-thought-out architecture.

Zilkale Castle held a significant position along the historic caravan route. Believed to have been constructed in the 13th century, it served as a critical defensive point during the Byzantine period, safeguarding the region from eastern threats. In the Ottoman era, the fortress was used to secure trade and military routes and to accommodate caravans traveling along the Silk Road. Thanks to its strategic location, Zilkale played a vital role in ensuring the region’s safety and development.

Visiting Zilkale was another highlight of the trip. The castle not only impresses with its architecture and history but also captivates with its surrounding landscapes. The Fırtına River valley, lush green slopes, and mist-shrouded mountain peaks create an atmosphere where the connection between eras is felt.

This landmark offered a chance to connect with Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage and gain a deeper understanding of the Silk Road’s history, especially since Turkmenistan was also a key hub of this ancient trade route.

Zilkale Castle symbolizes the resilience and strategic wisdom of past eras. Visiting it evokes a sense of awe and inspiration, serving as a reminder of how nature and human ingenuity can harmoniously complement each other. ///nCa, 15 May 2025

Photo report: