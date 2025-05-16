The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Turkmenistan announces the sale of equipment:

· Lots 1 to 124: Generator, split systems, laptops, keyboards, monitors and other equipment according to the attached list

The sale will be conducted through a closed auction. Equipment items are sold in the condition in which they are found at the time of sale at auction. Anyone interested in purchasing can receive a special form for those interested in purchasing at the address below.

Equipment can be inspected on weekdays from 09:30 to 12:30 and offers can be submitted within 5 working days from May 19 to May 23, 2025, inclusive. Offers must include buyer’s name, contact information and the amount of your offer, sealed in an envelope marked “Equipment Offers” and delivered to:

Ashgabat, Archabil Ave., 21, UN Building

Contact person: Olga Babayeva or Mekan Hellenov, Administrative Unit

Olga Babayeva

Admin Assistant

UNDP Turkmenistan

Tel.: +(993-12)-488325 (ext. 208)

olga.babayeva@undp.org

UN Building, 21 Archabil Str.

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, 744036