National Leader of Turkmenistan starts visit to Tatarstan

Today, the working visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdmukhamedov to the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation begins, where he will take part in the work of the XVI annual International Economic Forum “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum”.

Turkmenistan’s participation in this forum is viewed by our country in the context of an extensive agenda of interaction with the Russian Federation and the Islamic world, the development of long-term partnerships in politics, economics, trade, culture and humanitarian spheres.

An important aspect of this process is cooperation with the regions of the Russian Federation, among which the Republic of Tatarstan occupies a special place – both due to its powerful resource and industrial potential and the historical ties between the two fraternal peoples.

Recently, relations between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan have been given an additional powerful impetus, taking them to a new level.

Cooperation with enterprises and companies of Tatarstan in the economy, trade, and transport is developing fruitfully. Significant prospects are opening up in the agricultural, food, and processing industries. Relations in the educational, scientific, cultural, and humanitarian spheres are consistently expanding.

Multifaceted and effective relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan today serve as a significant component of strengthening the deep strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.

It is therefore natural that during the visit to Kazan of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, his contacts with the leadership of Russia and meetings with high-ranking representatives of the Russian government are planned.

It should be noted that the representative presence of Turkmenistan at the Kazan Forum is arousing increasing interest in our country among its participants every year. This is evidence of the steadily growing authority of Turkmenistan in the Islamic world, recognition of its constructive and creative role in the activities of the Islamic Cooperation Organization. Evidence of this is, in particular, the high assessment of the initiatives and proposals put forward by Turkmenistan within the framework of the work of specialized structures – the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Organization for Food Security. Turkmenistan is ready to share its considerable and positive experience of working in them with partners, including at the sites of the KazanForum.

The annual international exhibition of the halal industry “Russia Halal Expo 2025” is held within its framework. As always, this year the national exposition of Turkmenistan is presented solidly, being one of the most representative, which arouses the legitimate interest of participants and visitors. It demonstrates a wide range of goods of Turkmen manufacturers representing various sectors of national industry and agriculture. According to experts, Turkmen products are of the highest quality and meet the best world standards. It is natural that in recent years there has been a stable growth in Turkmen exports to Russia. Obviously, the success of the Turkmen exposition in Kazan opens up prospects for expanding cooperation and establishing business and partnership ties with other countries.

The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the National Leader of the Turkmen people to Kazan, the upcoming meetings and contacts are intended to become a significant event in the process of development and deepening of Turkmen-Russian interstate cooperation, as well as significantly strengthen the ties of our country with the states of the Islamic world, create new conditions and prerequisites for a respectful, constructive and mutually beneficial partnership. /// nCa, 16 May 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)