On May 16, 2025, a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, as well as the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” opened in the province of Alanya, Türkiye.

The grand opening of the exhibition, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye and the University of Alanya, was attended by famous cultural figures, representatives of socio-political organizations of Türkiye, the media and student youth.

As the guests who spoke at the opening ceremony noted, it is on the peaceful foreign policy pursued by the head of state, as well as equal international cooperation, that Turkmenistan builds its large-scale plans, bold projects and grandiose programs.

In this context, the photo panorama presented here is particularly impressive, reflecting the success and thoughtfulness of the urban development policy of the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, aimed at improving the standard of living of the population, creating full conditions for work and rest for people. /// nCa, 16 May 2025 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye)