Turkmenistan Defines National Steps for Adapting to Cryosphere Changes

A national workshop was held in Ashgabat on 12–13 May 2025 as part of the GEF–UNDP–UNESCO project “Strengthening the resilience of Central Asian countries by enabling regional cooperation to assess glacio-nival systems to develop integrated methods for sustainable development and adaptation to climate change.” The workshop aimed to translate regional priorities into concrete national actions to strengthen cryosphere monitoring and climate resilience in Turkmenistan.

This is the fourth event in a series of national workshops taking place across Central Asia, following previous workshops in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The event gathered representatives from government agencies, scientific institutions, academia, and civil society organizations.

During the opening of the workshop, Ms. Chinar Rustamova, Secretary-General of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO, highlighted the critical importance of interregional cooperation in the face of climate change.

Discussions around developing actions to improve glacier, snow cover, and permafrost monitoring, enhancing processed data sharing, advancing research activities, and creating new knowledge products on the cryosphere are building the workshop’s core. It also contributes to the establishment of a multi-institutional working group to coordinate future efforts at the national level.

The workshop reaffirms Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening both national and regional efforts for sustainable development, in line with international obligations such as the UN 2030 Agenda and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The series of national workshops will continue in the Kyrgyz Republic and is expected to conclude in June 2025. /// nCa, 14 May 2025 (in cooperation with UNESCO) (picture credit UNESCO)