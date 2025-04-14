Enjoy your sunny days in Antalya, the city with the most blue-flag beaches

Antalya Kemer Sea Beach

Antalya, the breathtaking resort city overlooking the Mediterranean Sea along the Turkish Riviera, stands unmatched with its golden sands, azure skies and deep blue waters. Located in the southwest of the country, the city also enjoys a consistently pleasant climate with 300 days of sunshine, creating an ideal setting year-round for visitors seeking summer bliss. However, this world-famous coastal gem isn’t only a magnet for seaside and sun aficionados but also a proud custodian of some of the world’s cleanest beaches. Antalya holds the world record for having the highest number of Blue Flag-certified beaches at 233. These untouched and pristine beaches stretching as far as the eye can see offer the summer holidays of your dreams.

Sun-Kissed Sands Meet Crystal Waters

As summer vacations draw closer, let your wanderlust lead you to some of the world’s cleanest beaches. You can pick among Antalya’s beaches, which have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag distinction thanks to their quality and safety. Antalya’s commitment to preserving its natural treasures ensures that each beach is maintained to the highest sustainability standards. Crystal-clear waters, clean stretches of sand and a well-protected natural environment, all bathed in radiant sunshine… You’ll have no shortage of choices regarding Antalya’s idyllic beaches.

Antalya- Kaputaş Beach

Discover the serene beauty of Alanya, Side, Manavgat, Finike, Kemer, Kalkan, Kaş and many other towns, each boasting Blue Flag beaches that offer unmatched tranquillity and calmness. Patara, Kleopatra, Kaputaş, Lara and Konyaltı Beaches are definite standouts. Imagine hearing the soothing sounds of the crystal-clear Mediterranean Sea washing up the shores, sinking your feet into the soft and warm sands and sipping a refreshing cocktail while sunbathing. These beaches are also ideal spots for various adrenaline-filled water sports. Kaş is one of Türkiye’s best locations not only for its Blue Flag beaches but also for diving. With several sites offering excellent visibility thanks to the clear waters, Kaş is among the world’s top diving centres. Windsurfers and kite surfers are also in luck in Antalya, as Alanya is one of the best spots for this fun sport thanks to its excellent winds and beautiful sea. One can also try parasailing, jet-skiing, and even kayaking here.

Luxury, History, and Sustainability Get Involved

Antalya’s virgin beaches are surrounded by several luxury resorts offering high-end amenities, including world-class spa facilities, adventure parks, golf courses and gourmet restaurants. There are also many surrounding ancient sites and villages that you can visit. For example, the eternal flame called the Chimera and Olympos Ancient City, home to the ruins of the Lycian civilisation, are must-see destinations near the Blue Flag Çıralı Beach. Similarly, you can embark on a fantastic time travel in the Patara Ancient City, the historical capital of the Lycian League, after relishing Patara Beach, one of Türkiye’s longest (18 km) beaches.

Antalya Patara Ancient City

Antalya’s Blue Flag beaches, standing out with their healthy and safe tourism services, also contribute to sustainable natural balance. Among these beaches’ most precious conservation efforts are the Caretta caretta turtles. These endangered sea turtles rely on clean, undisturbed beaches for survival. The city’s Blue Flag beaches, such as Belek, Patara, and Çıralı, provide a safe reproduction area with strict conservation measures, such as protected nesting areas, controlled beach lighting, and awareness programs. During the breeding season, you can even witness the Caretta caretta turtles’ life journey, a once-in-a-lifetime, sustainable experience.

Whether you are looking to relax by the clear blue sea, engage in water sports, or simply enjoy the stunning natural surroundings, Antalya’s Blue Flag beaches promise unforgettable experiences. After a day spent on these beautiful beaches, all you have to do is enjoy the delicious seafood of the Mediterranean accompanied by local Turkish wines and experience the vibrant nightlife. ///nCa, 14 April 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)