Turkmenistan is an important trading partner of the UAE, says UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade

A Turkmen delegation is taking part in the 14th Annual Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (AIM Congress).

The forum, themed this year “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape – Towards a New Balanced World Structure”, is attended by about 20,000 delegates from 180 countries.

On the sidelines of the summit events, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Economy, Finance and Banking Khojamurad Geldymuradov met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

During the meeting, Al Zeyoudi noted that Turkmenistan is an important trading partner of the UAE in Central Asia, highlighting the significant growth of non-oil trade between the two friendly countries in recent years. The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation in key sectors such as renewable energy, transport and others. ///nCa, 9 April 2025