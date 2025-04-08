The Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkmenistan launches Turkmen Language version of the official website

The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan has launched the Turkmen version of its official website. This step is aimed at improving communication and providing wider access to information for the audience.

The website of the diplomatic mission contains the latest news, official statements and various resources, including detailed information on consular services. There are separate pages for electronic appointment portal, contact information and working hours, notary services, and other consular services.

The Embassy plans to continue working on the website, regularly adding new materials and expanding its functionality.

The official website of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Turkmen language: https://ashgabat.mfa.gov.az/tkm ///nCa, 8 April 2025