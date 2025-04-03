Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for cooperation

On Wednesday, 2 April, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Minister of State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a member of the Cabinet of Ministers of Emir Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud. During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the importance of strengthening traditionally friendly relations.

The Minister of State conveyed greetings from the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In turn, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed his best wishes to the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia.

During the talks, it was noted that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations such as the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The sides noted with satisfaction the growth of mutual trade turnover and discussed the prospects for further cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

The President of Turkmenistan stressed that modernization of the economy and attraction of foreign investments are priorities of the national strategy. In this context, special attention was paid to partnership in the energy sector.

As known, Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia are countries with huge reserves of natural resources, which serves as the basis for the development of mutually beneficial partnership in the fuel and energy sector. In this regard, the sides noted the great potential and prospects for increasing cooperation in the field of oil and gas production, processing and supply to world markets, confirming the mutual willingness of the parties to further deepen the established effective cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their mutual willingness to deepen partnership and strengthen mutually beneficial relations.

Meeting with National Leader Arkadag Berdimuhamedov

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Hero-Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Minister of State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, member of the Cabinet of Ministers Emir Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud.

Having conveyed the best wishes from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the guest noted the high level of development of Turkmenistan and expressed admiration for its capital, Ashgabat, known for its modern architecture and landscaped green areas.

The National Leader, in turn, conveyed his best wishes to the Saudi leadership. He expressed confidence that the visit of Emir Turki bin Mohammed Al Saud will give a new impetus to bilateral relations and strengthen multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the interstate relations between Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia are based on mutual respect, trust and the desire to expand cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides identified the fuel and energy complex, trade, investment, transport and communications, chemical and textile industries, as well as agriculture as priority areas of cooperation. They expressed their willingness to use all available opportunities to enhance cooperation in these strategically important areas.

The parties noted that Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia successfully cooperate not only at the bilateral level, but also within the framework of reputable international organizations, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. They also stressed the convergence of the two countries’ positions on key international policy issues, including ensuring peace, security and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, the potential for the development of inter-parliamentary relations was noted. The parties expressed the opinion that the exchange of experience in the legislative sphere and the strengthening of contacts between the parliaments will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in further strengthening effective cooperation for the benefit of Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia. ///nCa, 3 April 2025