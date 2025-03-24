Central Asia – Agriculture Afresh – Part Three

nCa Report

In the previous part of this series, we give brief information about the companion book of the film Six Inches of Soil. Now, we are back to the film.

Here are some reviews from imdb about the film:

nkrhkj

Credible, beautiful and hopeful

This is a very important film about our soil and the regenerative agricultural movement in the UK.

Thoroughly researched and respectfully produced, Six Inches of Soil, tells the touching stories of three farmers across the country who have converted to regen ag.

Food and farming are such delicate subjects, and this film approaches them thoughtfully and with great consideration, especially towards the underlying science, innovation and above all, the people.

The production team ties together the different threads of the story and sequences, and supports the main narrative delightfully with animation, music and narration.

This film should be put on the National Curriculum for the next generation.

Liztoddy

This film changed how I thought about food.

I watched six inches of soil as someone who had no prior knowledge of farming and it touched me profoundly. It was informative, moving, funny, a triumph of a film. I fell in love with all of the contributors and what they were trying to do. I came away determined as a consumer & mother of four to shop and feed my family in a different way. Who knew soil could be so interesting, the message was clear. I hope everyone has the opportunity to see this film. It’s so important. I found the Q&A afterwards informative and look forward to seeing a short on dairy and other topics they couldn’t include in the future.

Jvwtfgwqhj

Sensitive and engaging, clearly explains the importance of soil, human/nature relationships to our food systems

Most people don’t think about this, but food systems and the soil they grow in are essential to our survival. The health of our soil = health of ourselves. Six Inches of Soil explains this through engaging stories of three young farmers all trying to do what is best for other people and our planet. There are many different possible responses to the tricky problem of feeding humanity and this is a brilliant introduction to this topic. The film shows exemplary examples of regenerative grazing, organic market gardening and arable farming combining fantastic characters with educational animation. Great for all ages and levels of interest Watch it!

Tomddicks

Engaging & thought provoking, a giant first step towards regenerative adoption by the public

Personable journey of 3 first step farmers/ growers. Showed consideration from different points of view & a youthful maturity to self qualify the facts as best you can. Then most importantly act!

Many industry wide reference names given (always useful for further reading). The supermarkets may likely greenwash, of course there’s market appeal to do this.

The power is with consumers – the positive & potential not mentioned was the impact of recent Clarksons Farm. Look at Kaleb Cooper, could he add weight & kerb appeal to the next Re gen farmers!

100% enjoyed & well done!

Polly-38902

Low input high profit farming

Common sense farming that reducing input, less costs, less work, but equally high or greater yields – and much bigger profits. I’m not a farmer but I’ve run a commercial business for 17 years – and profit is the aim – not the yield. Surely farming should be the same ?

Yield for vanity – profit for sanity.

Plus we get to lock up carbon, increase diversity and save the planet at the same time !

I can not understand why all farming isn’t like this. We rely on healthy soil to produce our food. It’s not new – we did it perfectly for centuries – it’s only the last 60 years we went mad putting chemicals on everything and killed the soil. /// nCa, 24 March 2025 [to be continued . . .]