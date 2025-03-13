Uzbekistan and France Elevate Relations to Strategic Partnership Level

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and President Emmanuel Macron of France adopted a joint declaration establishing a strategic partnership following high-level talks held at the Élysée Palace in Paris on 12 March 2025. This marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Moreover, a key outcome of the summit meeting was the adoption of a comprehensive cooperation program focused on investment and innovation. The program outlines plans for implementing projects with leading French companies in Uzbekistan, amounting to 6.5 billion euros.

These projects covers critical sectors such as the extraction and processing of mineral resources, energy, infrastructure development, transportation, and more.

According to the Press Service of the President of Uzbekistan, the overall portfolio of joint projects now exceeds 12 billion euros.

To further strengthen long-term cooperative ties, President Mirziyoyev proposed the creation of an Uzbek-French Investment Council, with its inaugural meeting scheduled to take place during the Tashkent Investment Forum in June 2025.

Additionally, the sides agreed to hold the first Regional Forum between the two countries in Samarkand next year to boost inter-regional collaboration.

In pursuit of a systematic dialogue, the parties decided to establish a Strategic Planning Group, led by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and involving economic agencies.

In 2024, Uzbekistan-France trade turnover surpassed 1 billion euros for the first time, marking a historic achievement.

The number of joint ventures between the two countries also increased fourfold. Major French corporations such as Orano, EDF, Total, SUEZ, Voltalia, Veolia, and others are actively operating in Uzbekistan.

President Mirziyoyev awarded the Legion of Honor

As part of his official visit to Paris, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was honored with the Order of the Legion of Honor, the highest distinction of the French Republic.

The award recognizes his significant contributions to strengthening cooperation between Uzbekistan and France, as well as fostering friendship and mutual understanding between their peoples.

Established in 1802, the Legion of Honor is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional merit in service to France.

Document signed

After the high-level talks, an Intergovernmental Agreement on the mobility of specialists and students and an Intergovernmental Agreement on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements were exchanged.

During the state visit, the following documents were also signed:

– Intergovernmental Agreement on the establishment of the Uzbek-French University;

– Intergovernmental Readmission Agreement;

– The program of cooperation of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2025-2026;

– Cooperation program with the French Development Agency for 2026-2030;

– Declaration on Cooperation within International organizations;

– Declaration on cooperation in the field of healthcare;

– Protocol on the expansion of French language teaching;

– Declaration on Cooperation in the fields of Music, Cinema and Theater;

– agreements on cooperation between the Foundation for the Development of Culture and Art with the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Cultural Heritage of France and the French Institute for Central Asian Studies;

– Protocol on the establishment of partnership relations between the cities of Tashkent and Paris, as well as other bilateral documents.///nCa, 13 March 2025 [photo credit – official website of President of Uzbekistan]