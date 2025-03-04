The first container train launched from India to Kazakhstan

As part of the expansion of international transport corridors, the first container train connecting India and Kazakhstan was launched, Uzbek Railways reports.

The project is implemented with the support of three major transport and logistics operators in the region: Uztemiryulcontainer JSC (the official forwarder for railways of Uzbekistan), TULM JSC (the Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan) and Kedentransservice JSC (the largest operator of logistics terminals in Kazakhstan).

The train, which includes 12 twenty-foot containers, departed from the Indian port of Mundra and is heading to the Sorokovaya station in Kazakhstan.

The route traverses the territories of Iran, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, covering a total of 5,885 kilometers: 1,585 km by sea and 4,300 km by rail.

It is worth noting that this transport corridor has already been successfully used for container shipments from India to Uzbekistan via the Mundra–Sergeli route, but now it has been expanded to Kazakhstan for the first time.

According to M.K. Mirhamidov, Chairman of the Board of Uztemiryulcontainer JSC, the company plans to organize regular shipments of container trains along the India–Central Asia multimodal corridor. This will significantly strengthen regional trade and expand opportunities for the region’s exporters and importers. ///nCa, 4 March 2025