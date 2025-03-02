Turkmenistan and Iran signed a memorandum on cooperation in the consular, border and customs spheres

On 27 February 2025, the 17th meeting of the joint commission on consular, border and customs issues between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat.

The meeting was led by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Parliamentary Affairs and Iranians Living Abroad Vahid Jalalzadeh and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov.

During the meeting, issues of consular and visa cooperation, transport communication and the situation of drivers, prospects for the development of tourism, simplification of customs procedures, as well as various border issues were discussed in detail.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, noting the traditionally friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan, stressed that the two countries have always maintained high-level cooperation in the consular and border areas. He also expressed the need to further expand bilateral cooperation.

The Chairmen of the commission expressed satisfaction with the results of the meeting and, given the cultural proximity and wide range of common interests of the two countries, expressed hope for regular and periodic holding of similar meetings in the future.

Following the meeting, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in the consular, border and customs spheres.

***

In Ashgabat, Vahid Jalalzade held separate meetings with Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D. Gulmanova and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on further strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, trade and other fields.



In a conversation with Gulmanova, Jalalzade expressed his support for strengthening inter-parliamentary ties and exchanging experience in lawmaking, increasing the activity of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, as well as establishing close ties between the relevant committees.///nCa, 2 March 2025