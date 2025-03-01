TEIF 2025 in the Spotlight at the International Energy Forum in London

Representatives from Turkmen Energy Forum (TEF) recently participated in the “Platts London Energy Forum 2025” and “London Energy Week”, held in London from February 24th to 27th. The central theme of the “Platts London Energy Forum 2025”, organised by S&P Global Platts, was the ongoing analysis of energy markets and the integration of traditional energy sources with the energy of the future. Innovative ideas, networking opportunities, pressing issues, and emerging trends shaping the future energy landscape were all subjects of discussion.

The capital of Albion, defied meteorological forecasts, greeting forum delegates with an unclouded, sunny morning – considered an auspicious start for such a significant event. The forum, hosted at the luxurious Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in central London, brought together over 500 delegates representing 200 companies from 40 nations. Sessions throughout the event addressed critical issues in global energy, including fossil fuel consumption across Europe, Asia and North America; decarbonisation and its associated political, economic and technological challenges; and the mounting pressure on global energy firms to transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector was also a key area of interest for attendees. Notably, the session entitled “Global Gas in the European Context: Market Prospects This Year and Next” featured active discussions on the commencement of Turkmen gas swap deliveries to Turkey, and the construction of the transnational Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. Vibrant panel discussions were also held within sessions focusing on topical themes such as: “Global Energy and Political Landscape”, “Unlocking Net Zero Potential”, “Global Energy: Trends and Priorities”, and “Challenges and Opportunities in the Renewable Energy Market”.

A notable trend at this year’s Forum was the active integration of Artificial Intelligence within the oil and gas sector. Presentations highlighted AI’s increasing role across the industry, from geological exploration and extraction to the subsequent sale of hydrocarbons.

Speakers also observed a shift in emphasis compared to the previous year’s forum. While renewable energy sources and the phasing out of hydrocarbons were the primary focus in the past, this year’s presentations leaned towards the proactive utilisation of natural gas. Natural gas was repeatedly championed for its environmental credentials and its role as a crucial fuel in the ongoing energy transition. A recurring theme was the importance of transitioning from high-emission fuels such as coal and oil to natural gas, particularly in power generation, to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Experts from S&P Platts estimate that Turkmenistan’s annual gas exports of 30 billion cubic metres to China are equivalent to displacing 60 million tonnes of coal. This figure was presented as compelling evidence of Turkmenistan’s contribution to reducing air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and improving regional climate conditions.

Speakers at the session “Unlocking Net Zero Potential” concurred that, despite the growing share of renewable energy, natural gas currently presents an economically sound solution to supply disruptions. It is seen as a suitable alternative from both an environmental and technological perspective across the entire energy value chain. In this context, Turkmenistan, possessing the world’s fourth-largest natural gas reserves, has a significant offering for international investors. This ranges from the development of “Galkynysh”, the world’s largest onshore gas field, to the country’s favourable climatic conditions for the efficient development of solar and wind power.

Forum delegates were also invited to the upcoming Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TEIF 2025), scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 23rd to 25th. The forum’s programme was outlined, and key investment projects to be presented to investors were announced.

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TEIF 2025) in Kuala Lumpur will showcase key investment projects, including:

Further phases of development at the Galkynysh gas field.

Participation in the development of offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.

Optimisation of oil and gas production at mature fields.

Chemical processing of oil and gas.

Construction of underground gas storage facilities.

EPC contracts for major industrial projects.

Discussions with S&P Global Platts CEO, Craig Powers, centred on securing leading company experts, based in their Singapore office, to moderate sessions at TEIF 2025. Their extensive experience, knowledge of global energy markets, and client network are expected to attract new companies from Southeast Asia interested in investing in Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector. Both parties also discussed a series of technical training sessions for Turkmen oil and gas specialists. These sessions, led by S&P Global Platts experts and planned for upcoming conferences and forums in Ashgabat, will cover topics such as “Global Energy Market Pricing Trends”, “Fundamentals of Kingdom Software for Seismic/Geological Data Interpretation”, and “Modern AI Applications in the Oil and Gas Industry”.

TEF representatives also actively participated in London Energy Week, organised by the Energy Institute of Great Britain at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre from February 25th-27th, bringing together over 1,500 delegates from 50 nations. This forum, alongside ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, Gas Tech in Milan, and CERAWEEK in Houston, stands as a pivotal global event in the energy sector. It is noteworthy that numerous London Energy Week delegates are active participants in the annual “Oil and Gas Turkmenistan (OGT)” conference and exhibition in Ashgabat. They consistently commend the high organisational standards of OGT and eagerly anticipate OGT 2025, which this year marks its 30th anniversary.

Key themes at the London Energy Week forum encompassed issues such as: “Managing the Global Energy Transition”, “Consequences of Entering the Age of Electricity”, “Global Energy, Trends and Priorities”, “Challenges and Opportunities in the Renewable Energy Market”, and “Decarbonising Oil and Gas at Speed and Scale”.

Turkmenistan’s positive track record in methane emissions reduction was a focal point during decarbonisation panel discussions. The country’s success in reducing methane emissions at the Chaljulba (Darvaza) field was specifically highlighted. Furthermore, following a meeting between TEF representatives, the CEO of Capterio (a company specialising in satellite emissions monitoring), and Will Dalrymple, Senior Editor of the respected journal “New Energy World” (UK), an agreement was reached to prepare a scientific article with updated data on Darvaza, incorporating the new well drilled near the crater by “Turkmengas” specialists. Both experts have been invited to the upcoming scientific-practical conference: “Environmental Aspects of Hydrocarbon Field Development (TESC 2025)”, to be held in Ashgabat on June 5th, World Environment Day. This forum aims to illuminate critical issues related to methane reduction and environmental considerations in oil and gas extraction and processing. Despite being initiated only two years ago, the TESC scientific conference has rapidly become a global event, uniting technical experts from leading global companies, academia, and representatives from international organisations and financial institutions. Significantly, this year the esteemed Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), representing over 120,000 oil and gas professionals and students worldwide, will serve as TESC’s intellectual partner, hosting several parallel technical sessions on optimising hydrocarbon production from reservoirs with challenging reserves.

In summation, the Turkmen Energy Forum delegation’s visit to London highlights the deep integration of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector within contemporary global energy dynamics. The thematic focus of these major London-based energy fora – namely, ensuring global demand for clean and accessible energy and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions – mirrors key discussion points that have become increasingly prominent within Turkmenistan itself for several years.

Decarbonisation is demonstrably playing a crucial role in current energy transformations. Its significance is driven by the urgent need to combat climate change, the global shift towards clean energy sources, the imperative of economic modernisation, and adherence to international commitments – including those stemming from the Global Methane Pledge, which Turkmenistan joined in December 2023.

Further details regarding the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TEIF 2025) are available online.

///nCa, 1 March 2025 (the material was provided by TEIF 2025 Organizers)