Ashgabat medical centers awarded the prestigious German design award

Two leading medical institutions in Ashgabat have received international recognition for their innovative approach to design and architecture. According to the state agency TDH, the International Rehabilitation Center and the International Physiology Scientific and Clinical Center were awarded the certificates “German Design Award Winner 2025” from the German Design Council “Rat für Formgebung”.

This award recognizes their architectural design, alongside their commitment to international standards through the incorporation of advanced medical equipment. The centers are also lauded for providing high-quality services and patient-centered working conditions, while utilizing environmentally friendly medical technology.

Both centers were put into operation in October 2024. The International Rehabilitation Center has a capacity of 400 places, and the International Physiology Scientific and Clinical Center has 250 places. The construction was carried out by the Turkish company “GAP Inşaat Çatyrym we Dyş Tijaret A.Ş.”. Thanks to these projects, the company was able to participate and win the competition held by the German organization “Rat für Formgebung German Design Council” in Frankfurt in the categories architecture, design and product design.

Unique medical complexes in the region

The International Rehabilitation Center is the only one of its kind not only in Turkmenistan, but also in the entire Central Asian region.

The center specializes in restoring the health of patients after injuries and illnesses. The center offers inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation of both adults and children after chronic diseases and surgeries. An important feature of the center is the combination of advanced medical technologies with the experience of traditional medicine.

The International Physiology Scientific and Clinical Center is another important healthcare facility in Turkmenistan. This center studies the healing properties of medicinal plants, and conducts research in the field of allergology and immunology. The center also focuses on such areas as nutrition, physical activity, sports and occupational physiology. A variety of clinical, educational, scientific and laboratory work is carried out on the basis of the center.

Innovative diagnostic and treatment methods

The International Physiology Scientific and Clinical Center practises modern diagnostic and treatment methods. Choledochoscopic examinations are performed using a special device that allows for an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment.

Furthermore, the center conducts cholangioscopic examinations, a procedure that utilizes a contrast agent under X-ray control and a specialized endoscopic device. This technique, which provides access to the internal and external bile ducts from the oral cavity, is instrumental in diagnosing stones, blockages, and other obstructions that impede bile outflow.

The center also successfully performs laparoscopic gastric resection using the Billrot II method for patients with impaired passage of food from the stomach to the duodenum. After such surgery, patients recover quickly and return to normal life.

Transfer of medical experience

The Center has a school for young doctors based on the mentor–student principle. Turkmen doctors are actively implementing treatment methods that meet international standards, ensuring continuity of professional knowledge and skills.

The prestigious certificates of the GERMAN DESIGN AWARD WINNER 2025 not only confirm the international recognition of Ashgabat medical centers, but also significantly enhance their status on the global healthcare arena.///nCa, 27 February 2025