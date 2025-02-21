Turkmenistan Launches First Customs Regulations Mobile App

Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service has launched its first mobile application providing information on customs regulations, Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The app was developed in partnership with the EU-funded Border Management Assistance Program in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) and unveiled at a ceremony in Ashgabat on 19 February.

The event brought together representatives from the European Union, customs authorities from five Central Asian countries, the BOMCA program, and the Head for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Developed at the initiative of the Turkmen Customs Service under component 4 (“Strengthening cross-border cooperation”) of the BOMCA 10 program, the app offers a range of key features:

Information on Turkmen customs procedures for individuals and legal entities

Access to regulatory and legal documents

An online tariff calculator

Online and offline passenger declaration forms

Information on export operations and lists of customs points

Lists of prohibited import and export goods

Contact information for Turkmen customs brokers

The app was developed by Turkmen company Asman Oky.

Following a pilot launch in February 2024, the app has garnered significant interest, with 8,000 downloads to date. Currently, over 1,000 users actively utilize the application, including 600 from Turkmenistan and users from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and other countries.

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan mobile application is available for free download on Google Play and the App Store in Turkmen, English, and Russian.///nCa, 21 February 2025