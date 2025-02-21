iPhone 16e: all the best from the iPhone 16 in a budget version

Tamir Shakirov

Once again, the American company Apple is delighting its fans with a novelty – this is a smartphone of the iPhone 16 line – iPhone 16e. The “E” model is a continuation of the “SE” budget line, retaining the same single camera module, but improved to 48 MP.

The redesigned 48MP Fusion camera has the capabilities of two cameras in one. The 48MP sensor allows for up to 4x the resolution of older iPhone models — so you can capture stunning super‑high‑resolution images that balance both light and detail. The integrated 2x telephoto lets you zoom in with optical quality. Plus, you can shoot incredible 4K video in Dolby Vision with high-quality audio that makes it sound as good as it looks.

The front camera has retained the same 12 MP.

The iPhone 16e smartphone has impressive performance characteristics. The budget device received the Apple A18 chip, which was previously built by the company into the flagship iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus devices.

The iPhone 16e boasts impressive performance, powered by the same Apple A18 chip found in the flagship iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models. The design borrows from the iPhone 14, featuring a single rear camera and a minimalist color palette of classic black and white.

While the iPhone 16e doesn’t include the Dynamic Island, it introduces a new feature: the Action Button. This versatile button allows users to control various functions, including toggling silent mode, launching the camera, activating the flashlight, and more.

The iPhone 16e also includes a USB-C port and supports wireless charging.

The initial cost of the budget version of the iPhone 16E in the USA will be:

iPhone 16e 8/128 GB — from 599 USD;

iPhone 16e 8/256 GB — from 699 USD;

iPhone 16e 8/512 GB — from $899 USD.

///nCa, 21 February 2025