Delegation of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights visited Turkmenistan

“Real change in human rights begins with the true implementation of the recommendations from the human rights mechanisms”, stated Mr. Mahamane Cisse-Gouro, the Director of the Human Rights Council and Treaty Mechanisms Division, during a two-day visit to Ashgabat.

Mr. Mahamane Cisse-Gouro, Matilda Bogner, the UN Human Rights Regional Representative for Central Asia, Ms. Ivana Machonova, Human Rights Officer, visited Turkmenistan from 17 to 19 February 2025 to discuss implementation of recommendations made by UN human rights experts and during the Universal Period Review process in the Human Rights Council.

During the visit, the OHCHR mission met with several ministries, the Chairperson of the Parliament, the Supreme Court, Ombudsperson of Turkmenistan as well as with youth, including the SDG Ambassadors, and participated in a briefing with the members of the Interdepartmental Commission on ensuring Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the area of human rights and humanitarian law and its Working Group.

In 2024, Turkmenistan received 374 human rights recommendations and accepted 146 during the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR). Additionally, between 2023 and 2024, the country was reviewed by the Human Rights Committee (HRCttee), the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), and the Committee of Child’s Rights (CRC). https://www.ohchr.org/en/hr-bodies/upr/uprcycle4 ///nCa, 21 February 2025 (in cooperation with Regional Office for Central Asia Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for human rights)