UNDP and Turkmenistan hold Training Program for Election Officials in Ashgabat

Within the framework of the joint project of the Central Election Commission and the UNDP Representative Office in Turkmenistan “Assistance in capacity building of the Central Election Commission for holding elections and referendums in Turkmenistan”, a seminar on “Introduction to election administration” is being held in Ashgabat, the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan” reports.

The training is conducted by Natia Kashkashvili and Shalva Tsakaya, experts of the international educational program in the field of democracy, governance and elections (BRIDGE), professionals in the field of the electoral process with international experience around the world. The seminar is attended by staff of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan, provincial election commissions, election officials from Ashgabat and Arkadag, representatives of social and political organizations and the media.

The seminar is conducted according to one of the basic modules – “Introduction to Election Administration” of the BRIDGE training program. Over the course of four days, participants will review key aspects of the electoral process, including topics such as the election cycle and components of electoral planning, internationally recognized election standards and principles, models of election management bodies and their powers and functions, and the use of electronic technologies in voter registration.

A separate session is devoted to the promotion of gender equality throughout the election cycle.

BRIDGE’s methodology focuses on practical skill development through interactive learning, combining group exercises and individual tasks. A training manual in Turkmen and Russian supports participant learning.

The joint project of the UNDP and the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan was developed on the basis of an official request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for UN support in holding democratic elections. The project was agreed upon based on the results of the assessment mission and is being implemented in Turkmenistan under the special mandate of the UN Under-Secretary-General. The project includes targeted assistance in developing strategies to create a unified register of voters with gender-separated data, taking into account international/comparative best practices; to increase the potential of members of election commissions, including through BRIDGE training in relevant gender-sensitive modules; to promote ways to increase women’s political participation. The BRIDGE International Educational Program is being used as a tool to build the capacity of election administrators. ///nCa, 19 February 2025