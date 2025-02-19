Turkmenistan celebrates Day of Diplomats – eloquent expression of unwavering commitment to Peace and Trust driven by Permanent Neutrality

nCa News and Commentary

On February 18, 2025, an international scientific conference entitled “International Year of Peace and Trust: The Role of Diplomacy in Strengthening International Relations” on the occasion of the Day of Diplomatic Workers of Turkmenistan was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The conference was attended by leadership, staff members and seniors of diplomatic service of Turkmenistan, heads and staff of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, teaching staff and students of national higher educational institutions, as well as representatives of public organizations, national and foreign media.

With great attention, the participants listened to the address of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the diplomatic workers on the occasion of their professional holiday. According to the message of the head of state, the diplomatic service faces important tasks to protect the national interests of Turkmenistan, implement the country’s international initiatives on present issues of world politics, and develop further friendly, open and multifaceted cooperation with various states and international organizations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan Narine Sahakyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union to Turkmenistan Beata Peksa, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye, the People’s Republic of China, Malaysia, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America to Turkmenistan gave speeches at the event.

During his speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov emphasized the peculiarities of the national diplomatic service and emphasized that Turkmen diplomacy, its features, progression and work results cannot be regarded separately from the historical context, in isolation from the deep, supporting layers of the national mentality, traditions, foundations and world outlook. In this sense, the diplomacy of Turkmenistan is derived from people, and neutrality is the highest expression of the historical path of the Turkmen statehood as a subject of international relations.

According to the conference participants, with the support of the President of Turkmenistan, the material and technical base of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan is being systematically strengthened, its infrastructure is being modernized, and the establishment of the Day of Diplomatic Workers emphasizes the importance of the national diplomacy and public recognition of the diplomat’s profession.

It was noted that in the context of globalization, Turkmen diplomacy is becoming increasingly important in international relations. It is an example of uniting traditional and modern functions and forms of activity that makes an important contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship between States, following the principles of equality, mutual respect, good-neighbourliness, mutual understanding and trust.

The speakers congratulated the Turkmen diplomats on their professional holiday and wished them good health, unlimited energy and new successes in strengthening the positions of Neutral Turkmenistan in the world arena.

At the end of the conference, its participants adopted an appreciation address to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in which they expressed their sincere gratitude for the unwavering attention to improving the country’s diplomatic service, assuring that they would continue to make every effort to successfully address the important tasks set before them.

In the framework of the forum, a special exhibition was organized at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of the Day of Diplomatic Workers of the country, as well as dedicated to the 30th anniversary of permanent neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust.

On the occasion of the significant holiday of the national calendar, in a festive setting, the seniors of the diplomatic service were awarded distinctive signs “Türkmenistanyň ussat diplomaty” (Master Diplomat of Turkmenistan) and corresponding certificates for their personal contribution to the realization of peace-loving constructive foreign policy of Turkmenistan.

Traditionally, in honor of the professional holiday, a ceremony was held to present young diplomatic service workers and graduate students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with diplomas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for active participation in the implementation of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy strategy.

At the end of the conference, a festive concert was organized at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the participation of creative groups of higher educational institutions. [text and featured image – MFA Turkmenistan]

This is the International Year of Peace and Trust. It is also the 30th anniversary of the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan celebrated on 18 February 2025 the Day of the Diplomats. It is an annual occasion to acknowledge the services and contribution of the diplomats of Turkmenistan.

The core event, as usual, was the international conference, and the mini exhibition featuring the culture and heritage of the countries that maintain permanent missions in Turkmenistan, and the international organizations represented in Turkmenistan.

In the backdrop of the Day of the Diplomats of Turkmenistan, it is important to underline that the foreign policy of Turkmenistan is driven by its permanent neutrality. As seen during these three decades, the neutrality of Turkmenistan has brought tangible results including the peace in Tajikistan and the very successful functioning of the UNRCCA in Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan genuinely believes that all of the problems and differences in the world can be resolved through the platform of the United Nations. The comparatively small but very competent team of the diplomats of Turkmenistan remains engaged with the world to find solutions by all means. — They work tirelessly – it is not a cliché, they actually work tirelessly.

The prevailing situation in the world and not just in the context of hot conflicts, is quite alarming. In addition to the raging conflicts that could have been resolved quite a while ago, there is the looming risk of the water wars, the climate change destruction, the widespread risk of hunger and the growing divide between the haves and have-nots.

Whether we like it or not, the fact is that the planet earth cannot afford brinkmanship anymore.

Something needs to be done, right now.

Sometimes, all it takes is rewiring of the circuit boards to eliminate the malfunctioning. /// nCa, 19 February 2025

Here are some photos from the event: