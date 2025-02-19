Call for Applications: United Nation’s Reham Al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship 2025

The application process for the 2025 Reham Al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship (RAF) is now open until 31 March 2025, UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia reports.

The RAF Fellowship offers a unique opportunity for young journalists from developing countries and economies in transition to gain a deeper understanding of the United Nations and its work. The program will bring together talented media professionals from around the world, providing them with firsthand experience covering global issues at the UN headquarters.

Eligibility:

The fellowship is open to full-time working journalists aged 22 to 35 who are nationals of eligible countries. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan are among the eligible countries.

For more details and application information, visit: www.un.org/en/raf ///nCa, 19 February 2025