Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Mongolia discussed cooperation issues by phone

On February 14, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Ms. Battsetseg Batmunkh had a telephone conversation.

The sides discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues. At the same time, special attention was paid to the preparation and realization of visits at the highest state level.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs reviewed the collaboration between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on strengthening the legal-contractual basis of cooperation between the two states. /// nCa, 17 February 2025 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)