Arkadag reviews preparations for 30th anniversary celebrations of Neutrality of Turkmenistan – Reconstruction of Neutrality Monument Planned

On 15 February 2025, Hero-Arkadag, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, oversaw preparations for celebrating Turkmenistan’s 30th anniversary of neutrality and the “International Year of Peace and Trust” in 2025. During a working meeting with government officials, issues regarding the reconstruction of the Monument of Neutrality were discussed. The meeting highlighted the importance of harmoniously integrating new constructions with existing park areas and facilities.

Arkadag visited the Monument of Neutrality, noting its historical significance and the transformation of the surrounding area. He emphasized the need for modernization efforts to reflect the country’s neutral status and UN principles. Draft designs for modernizing the southern part of the capital, including landscaping and infrastructure projects, were reviewed, with Arkadag providing specific recommendations.

The report stressed the importance of organizing high-level events and ensuring proper financing, guest reception, and cultural activities. Arkadag recommended creating a museum about Turkmen neutrality and using advanced technologies in the Monument’s modernization. He also called for coordinated efforts among ministries and local governments to ensure successful celebrations that reflect Turkmenistan’s achievements and initiatives.

Finally, Arkadag suggested naming the area the Complex of Neutrality Buildings and placing the UN emblem prominently. He concluded by expressing optimism for the year ahead, symbolized by the day’s snowfall, and urged all involved to contribute to the success of the celebrations. /// nCa, 17 February 2025