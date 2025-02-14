Turkish ambassador in Ashgabat underlines strategic importance of Turkmen-Turkish partnership in gas, electricity, and logistics

Ambassador Ahmet Demirok of Türkiye hosted a press conference in Ashgabat on Friday, 14 February 2025.

He gave an across-the-board review of the robustly growing partnership with Turkmenistan. In his remarks, he particularly highlighted the breakthrough arrangement of the supply of the Turkmen gas to Türkiye through the territory of Iran under a swap arrangement.

He also spotlighted the rising volumes of the cargo movement through the Caspian Sea and the commitment for the supply of electricity from a power plant at the Caspian coast of Turkmenistan.

Here is the complete text of the remarks of Ahmet Demirok to the media:

Dear members of the press,

As you know, we started this week with good news for the relations between Turkey and Turkmenistan. The first agreement on the supply of Turkmen natural gas to Turkey, which had been negotiated since 1998, was signed. Natural gas from our native Turkmenistan will start flowing to our native Turkey from March 1, 2025. I would like to express my gratitude to all those who contributed to the realization of our 30-year dream, especially the esteemed President of our country, the esteemed President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. I am confident that this historic agreement will contribute to peace and stability in our countries as well as in the region.

Dear guests,

Last year, immediately after I took up my duties, on January 25, 2024, we met here at the Embassy’s official residence. Important developments have taken place in the relations between Turkey and Turkmenistan over the past year, and I would like to share with you the main topics that are currently on the agenda. Thank you for accepting our invitation and participating in today’s meeting.

In 2024, we witnessed a significant development of close relations between Turkey and Turkmenistan in various fields, thanks to the joint work with colleagues and advisers at our embassy.

In this process, I would like to express my gratitude for the close support, first of all, to the President of the country Mr. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Rashid Meredov, as well as all the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, ministers, deputy ministers and all the leaders.

The past year has given me the opportunity to become more closely acquainted with the Turkmen people and their culture. Through meetings with our Turkmen colleagues and field visits, I have tried to learn various aspects of Turkmenistan.

Dear representatives of the press,

I believe that in 2024, thanks to high-level mutual visits, signed documents and implemented cooperation projects, we will have spent the year in the spirit of strategic relations corresponding to their high level.

In 2024, Ashgabat hosted many high-profile international events, summits, conferences and exhibitions. High-ranking Turkish officials attended almost all of these events, reflecting Turkmenistan’s importance in the region and on the international stage.

In Turkmenistan, under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and with the vision and support of the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in 2024, important projects were successfully implemented, such as the opening of facilities in the fields of energy, transport and healthcare, as well as many events dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi.

In honor of the 300th anniversary of the famous Turkmen thinker Magtymguly Firaki, conferences, forums and cultural events were organized in Turkmenistan, Turkey and different parts of the world in 2024.

In this difficult and challenging period that our world is going through, I believe that the ideas and teachings of Magtymguly Fragi, preaching unity and solidarity, should be well understood by the whole world. In this context, I find it very significant that at this time, when the world needs peace, trust and dialogue most, Turkmenistan has conveyed messages of friendship and peace to the whole world.

Within this framework, on October 11, 2024, the international forum “Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the Basis of Peace and Development” was held in Ashgabat, in which the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mr. Numan Kurtulmuş, took part. On May 17-18, 2024, an international conference at the level of ministers of culture was also held in Ashgabat, in which the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, Mr. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, took part.

One of the most joyful events of 2024 for me was the presentation of the award in honor of the 300th anniversary of the birth of Makhtumkuli Firaki in accordance with the Decrees of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for my contribution to the development of bilateral relations between our country and Turkmenistan. I accepted with great pride the award presented to me by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mr. Rashid Meredov at the solemn ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 27. Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

Dear representatives of the press,

In recent years, intensive mutual visits at the highest level have made a significant contribution to the strategic development of relations with Turkmenistan.

The national leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, the respected Hero Arkadag, attended the 3rd Antalya Diplomatic Forum which was held on March 1-2, 2024, and delivered a speech reflecting the foreign policy vision of Turkmenistan. On this occasion, our respected President was awarded the title of “Honorary People’s Elder of Turkmenistan”

In 2024, within the framework of defense cooperation, Minister of National Defense Mr. Yasar Güler and Commander-in-Chief of the Turkish Armed Forces General Metin Gürak visited Ashgabat, where they held useful talks with their Turkmen counterparts .

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Rashid Meredov, together with the Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan Mr. Begench Gundogdiev, visited our country on August 13-14, 2024.

Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces General Metin Gürak took part in the celebration of Turkmenistan’s Independence Day on September 27 as an honorary guest at the invitation of the Turkmen side.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Turkmenistan and Chairman of the General Staff Akmurad Anemetov, as well as the commanders of the forces, made a working visit to our country from November 3 to 6, 2024.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of our country, respected Serdar Cham, took part in the events organized in Turkmenistan within the framework of the announcement of Anev as the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2024 by the decision of TURKSOY.

Dear representatives of the press,

I am confident that our high-level visits to Turkmenistan will continue with the same momentum in 2025. Three important visits from Turkmenistan are already planned for this month.

The 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation will be held on February 25 , 2025, in Ankara under the joint chairmanship of Vice President of Turkey Mr. Cevdet Yilmaz and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Ataguliyev . Preparations are underway for Mr. Ataguliyev’s visit. The Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, Ms. Dunyagozel Gulmanova, is expected to pay an official visit to our country on February 25. During the visit, significant meetings are planned, including parliamentary talks. This visit will be the first bilateral foreign visit of the Chairperson of the Mejlis and is of great importance. The 4th meeting of the Turkish-Turkmen Intergovernmental Council on Education is also expected to be held in Turkey in the coming days, the exact dates have not yet been determined.

With these visits, our cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of parliamentary relations, as well as in the spheres of economy, trade and education will be reviewed. Joint steps will be defined for further development of relations in these areas in the near future.

Dear representatives of the press,

Our deep ties with Turkmenistan, based on common history, language, religion and culture, continue to develop and strengthen every day based on cooperation and common interests. Our official institutions, businessmen, companies and citizens have supported our Turkmen brothers in the process of transformation of Turkmenistan.

Türkiye has the privilege of being the first country to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan, as well as one of the first countries to support Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status in the United Nations.

We fully support Turkmenistan’s active policy of neutrality.

Turkmenistan, pursuing an active foreign policy within the framework of “positive neutrality,” stands out as an important player contributing to peace and stability in its region and in the world.

We see that Turkmenistan’s positive neutrality is not used to isolate the country from global events and problems, but rather to constructively contribute to the solution of these problems. For example, the humanitarian aid provided to Palestine and Ukraine by the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Children in Need of Care Foundation is a reflection of this sensitive approach.

In addition to our exemplary bilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan, we support each other’s efforts at international platforms such as the UN and OSCE. Our countries mutually support proposed resolutions at international forums.

Türkiye co-authored the resolution “2025 – International Year of Peace and Trust”, presented at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

I congratulate Turkmenistan on this initiative and express our readiness to provide comprehensive support to the events held in Turkmenistan and on international platforms on the occasion of “2025 International Year of Peace and Confidence” and “30th Anniversary of Permanent Neutrality”.

Dear participants,

The Turkic world stands out for its human capital, natural resources, socio-economic and technological potential, acting as a zone of prosperity and stability in the region.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTG) is a family council whose purpose is to strengthen interaction and cooperation among the Turkic states. We wish that Turkmenistan joins the Organization of Turkic States and TURKPA as a full member.

Turkmenistan is developing relations with the Organization of Turkic States and related structures. We consider Turkmenistan’s accession to the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkic States as a full member last year as a positive step. Turkmenistan, as one of the founders of TURKSOY, seeks to deepen partnership with TURKPA, the Turkic Investment Fund, the International Foundation for Turkic Culture and Heritage, as well as the International Turkic Academy.

Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Turkish Organization, Mr. Binali Yildirim, participated in the events dedicated to the Day of Neutrality, which were held from 10 to 12 December 2024. During the visit, Mr. Binali Yildirim was awarded the honorary title of “Honorary People’s Elder of Turkmenistan” as well as a medal and a commemorative award in honor of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Firaki. These events became a reason for special pride for us.

Turkmenistan is a very important member of the Turkic world family. We firmly believe that Turkmenistan’s full membership in the Organization of Turkic States in the near future will further strengthen cooperation in the Turkic world. We are confident that Turkmenistan, which occupies a strategic position in Central Asia in terms of transport routes and energy resources, will make a significant contribution.

Dear media representatives,

Our relations with Turkmenistan are developing on the basis of mutual respect in all spheres. As you have already noticed, this progress in our relations is also reflected in the course of our commercial and economic cooperation. Our country continues to be one of the largest trading partners of Turkmenistan.

In 2024, the total trade volume was 2 billion 166 million US dollars. However, we believe that our trade potential with Turkmenistan is much larger. We predict that our trade will grow rapidly in the future, and we are confident that we will easily reach the target of 5 billion dollars in trade volume.

The “Turkish Export Products Exhibition” held in Turkmenistan has already become a tradition. The latest, 11th exhibition was held from December 4 to 6, 2024 in Ashgabat and was opened by the Minister of Trade Mr. Omer Bolat and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguli Atoguliyev. The exhibition was attended by 77 Turkish companies and provided excellent opportunities for business meetings and establishing new contacts.

In 2025, Turkey will host the “Turkmen Export Products Exhibition”, which will be an important event to unite the business world and increase trade turnover. The relevant institutions are ready to provide full support in this direction.

I am confident that our exhibitions and joint economic events make a significant contribution to the development of economic cooperation.

As you know, the Intergovernmental Commission on Turkey-Turkmenistan Economic Cooperation is an important mechanism for discussing our economic relations with Turkmenistan. The 7th meeting was held on December 6, 2023 in Ashgabat with the participation of the Deputy President of Turkey Mr. Cevdet Yildiz.

The 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Turkey-Turkmenistan Economic Cooperation is scheduled to be held next week, on 19-20 February 2025, in Ankara, under the joint chairmanship of the Deputy President of Turkey Mr. Cevdet Yildiz and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguli Ataguliyev.

The meeting will address issues of bilateral economic cooperation and will also review the implementation of the agenda items of the 7th stage of the Action Plan.

Dear guests,

Turkmenistan has undergone significant transformations since independence, and Turkish construction companies have played an important role in this process. We are grateful to the government of Turkmenistan for the trust placed in our companies.

Since Turkmenistan gained independence, Turkish companies have successfully completed more than 1,000 projects worth more than $50 billion. These figures demonstrate the trust that Turkmenistan places in Turkish companies.

Turkish companies have implemented many major infrastructure projects in Turkmenistan, including power plants, transmission and distribution lines, highways, residential complexes, shopping malls, universities, schools, government buildings, hotels, factories, canals, museums, parks, hospitals and ports. Our companies perform their work with high quality and share their experience with Turkmen companies and authorities.

In 2024, Turkish companies were awarded projects worth $216 million in Turkmenistan. In addition to the projects launched in previous years, 25 projects worth $4 billion are currently ongoing with the participation of Turkish companies. In the future, we also hope that Turkish companies will participate in projects such as the second stage of the Arkadag Smart City.

Dear representatives of the press,

Energy continues to play a key role in our cooperation with Turkmenistan. I assume that you are following the latest developments in this area with interest, and I would like to share with you the latest news and achievements in the field of energy cooperation.

The supply of Turkmen natural gas to Turkey via Iran under a barter scheme has been a topic that has been discussed for many years.

In March last year, within the framework of the 3rd Antalya Diplomatic Forum, in the presence of our President and National Leader Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the “Memorandum of Understanding on the Development of Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas” was signed. Within the framework of this agreement, representatives of BOTAŞ and the state enterprise Türkmengaz held a number of meetings.

We are pleased to announce that following the completion of negotiations between the two companies on February 10, 2025, an agreement was signed on the supply of Turkmen natural gas to Turkey via Iran under a barter scheme with an annual volume of up to 2 billion cubic meters. Gas supplies are scheduled to begin on March 1, 2025.

The supply of Turkmen natural gas to our country has been a subject of discussion for more than 30 years. Thus, we are realizing a dream together with our Turkmen brothers.

The supply of Turkmen gas to our country is a historic event that demonstrates to the whole world that Turkmenistan is a reliable partner in the global energy market.

With this agreement, which we have been working on for many years, we aim to strengthen the security of natural gas supplies for both our country and the region, and to advance the strategic cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

In the short term, we attach great importance to the supply of Turkmen gas through Iran on a barter basis, and in the long term, to the completion of the construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline, which will allow gas to be supplied to our country and to the European market.

As you remember, during his visit to Ashgabat last year, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of our country stated that within the framework of Turkmen gas supplies to our country it will be possible to purchase up to 15 billion cubic meters of gas per year for 20 years.

We are confident that the completion of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline in cooperation with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan will open up opportunities for the implementation of these projects. With the launch of this project, gas imported from Turkmenistan will first enter our country and then be sent to the European market.

Turkmenistan, along with existing and under construction thermal power plants, occupies an important place not only in the field of natural gas, but also in the export of electricity. We hope that work on the supply of Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Western markets will begin in the near future.

The electricity that will be produced at the 1.5 GW gas turbine power plant built by Çalık Enerji in Turkmenbashi can be sent across the Caspian Sea to Turkey and Western markets. We will continue to work together with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in this direction.

In the context of political and economic instability in the world, as well as in light of growing environmental problems associated with the green transformation process, we believe that the time has come to supply Turkmen gas to Western markets. We are convinced that this window of opportunity will not be open forever, and therefore it is necessary to begin cooperation immediately.

Thus, we believe that in the short term, using existing infrastructure to initiate cooperation, and in the medium and long term, addressing infrastructure deficiencies and making new investments to strengthen cooperation will bring mutual benefits to all parties involved in this process.

Dear representatives of the press,

In connection with our meeting, I would like to draw attention to several aspects of our agenda concerning transport.

As you know, the East-West Central Corridor through the Caspian Sea is a safe and convenient route. We are pleased to see the growing interest of the European Union in this corridor recently.

Turkmenistan is an important route for the delivery of Turkish goods to the Central Asian markets, while Turkey occupies an important position for Turkmenistan towards Europe. In this context, we continue to work on increasing the efficiency of the ” Central Corridor” in a bilateral format, as well as with the participation of Azerbaijan in a trilateral format. In this sense, the development of multimodal transportation, simplification and acceleration of procedures are of great importance.

We respectfully observe the development of Turkmenistan’s transport and logistics infrastructure, using its strategic location. The port of Turkmenbashi, built by Turkish construction companies, has significant logistics potential. We would like to emphasize that we are always ready to cooperate in the framework of efforts to develop transport and maritime infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

Dear representatives of the press,

Cultural issues are of great importance for the two brotherly countries of Turkey and Turkmenistan. We are glad to see the interest in Turkish TV series and films, as well as Turkish music in Turkmenistan.

According to our Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 153,688 citizens of Turkmenistan visited our country last year. Our embassy issued 45,552 visas last year.

In 2025, we want to take important steps in the cultural sphere. We wish that the Yunus Emre Cultural Center, which operates in many countries around the world, will begin its activities in Ashgabat this year.

In addition, in 2025, Turkey will host the Days of Culture of Turkmenistan, during which the culture of Turkmenistan will be presented.

One of the most important bridges between our brotherly nations is our cooperation in the field of education, which is one of the priority areas of our bilateral relations. We also strive to contribute to providing the best education to Turkmen youth through our educational institutions, which have been operating since the independence of Turkmenistan, as well as through the Turkish Scholarships program.

We will most recently have the opportunity to review our cooperation in the field of education at the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkish-Turkmen Council on Cooperation in Education, which is planned to be held in Turkey.

As you know, our joint Turkmen-Turkish school is located in Ashgabat. We are proud of the young people that our school educates, and currently there are 545 students studying in our school, from preschool to high school.

Students who have graduated from educational institutions in Turkmenistan and wish to continue their education in Turkey can apply for Turkish scholarships.

Since 1992, more than 5,000 Turkmen students have participated in the Turkish Scholarships program. In 2024, 45 Turkmen students received scholarships under the Turkish Scholarships program, and the total number of Turkmen students who benefited from this program is 98.

I would like to inform our Turkmen young people through you that the application period for Turkish scholarships for 2025 has started on January 10, 2025 and applications are accepted until February 20. Young people can get more detailed information on the official website of Turkish scholarships.

According to the Supreme Council of Education, more than 29,000 students from Turkmenistan are studying in Turkey in the 2023-24 academic year. This is certainly another proof of our brotherly ties with Turkmenistan.

Before concluding my speech, I would like to emphasize that the doors of our Liaison Council and the Embassy are always open to your questions and suggestions on bilateral relations between Turkey and Turkmenistan. We are ready to closely cooperate with you.

Thank you very much everyone. /// nCa, 14 February 2025