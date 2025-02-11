Turkmenistan hosts national workshop on principles of Integrated Border Management Strategy

From 3 to 7 February 2025, Ashgabat hosted a national workshop on the development of Integrated Border Management Strategy and its Implementation Plan that was organized by the EU-funded BOMCA 10 Programme. Participants from Turkmenistan state institutions ensuring border security such us border and migration control, criminal intelligence and investigation, customs and phyto-veto control were familiarised with the advantages of an integrated approach to border security.

In the result of workshop, recommendations on the elaboration of strategic framework such as a national Strategy and its implementation plan will be developed.



The Integrated Border Management Strategy identifies risks and threats, determine national agencies and their role in combating cross-border crime, set efficient cooperation mechanisms, and areas of development for agencies to address security challenges such as illegal migration and trafficking in persons, terrorism, drugs, smuggling and other cross – border threats.

The workshop is implemented in the framework of EU-funded BOMCA 10 Programme in cooperation with UNOCT and UNCCT. ///nCa, 11 February 2025 (in cooperation with BOMCA Project Office in Turkmenistan)