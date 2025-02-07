Turkmen-Turkish interregional cooperation issues discussed

On February 7, 2025, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Türkiye M.Ishankuliyev met with the Governor of Kirsehir Province of the Republic of Türkiye Murat Sefu Demirurek.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for strengthening ties between the regions of the two countries.

The interlocutors confirmed their mutual interest in further developing ties and expressed confidence that the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the region will serve as another step in strengthening cooperation and will open up new prospects for partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye.

In addition, the Turkmen delegation informed the governor about large-scale international events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, as well as on the occasion of the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”. ///nCa, 7 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)