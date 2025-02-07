Memory of Great Eastern Poet Alisher Navoi Honored in Ashgabat

The name of Alisher Navoi shines like a bright star across centuries, illuminating the path for descendants. His works, which have become the heritage not only of Turkic peoples but of the entire world, serve as a bridge connecting cultures and people’s hearts. On the eve of his 584th birth anniversary, a solemn flower-laying ceremony was held at the monument to the great poet in the “Magtymguly Pyragy” cultural park complex in Ashgabat, the “Neutral Turkmenistan” newspaper reports.

The event was held with the active support of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The ceremony was also attended by heads and representatives of diplomatic missions from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and other countries.

In his speech, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov noted the versatility of Navoi’s talent: “In his works, Alisher Navoi celebrated love and devotion to the Motherland, his people and the nation, friendship, wisdom, humanity. Navoi’s genius is universal: a poet, a scientist, a great connoisseur and patron of architecture, painting and artistic crafts. But Navoi’s main merit, which puts him on a par with the great classics of world literature, is that he is the founder of Uzbek literature and the creator of the Uzbek literary language.”

Alisher Navoi was born in 1441 in Herat, which at that time was one of the most important cultural and political centers of the East. From an early age, he showed exceptional abilities in science and art. Having received an excellent education and mastering Persian and Arabic languages, Navoi created his works in his native Old Uzbek language – Turki. His creative heritage includes poems, philosophical treatises, and scientific works. Havoi’s “Khamsa” (“The Quintuple”) is an outstanding work that has entered the treasury of Turkic literature, which raises eternal themes of love, justice, the meaning of life, and man’s place in the Universe.

Notably, last year marked the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi, who considered Navoi his spiritual mentor. Magtymguly often referred to Navoi’s works in his poems, finding in them a source of inspiration and wisdom. For him, Navoi was not just a poet, but a symbol of unity, culture, and language of Turkic peoples.

“We are deeply grateful to the leadership and people of Turkmenistan for their respect for the legacy of Alisher Navoi, a vivid symbol of which is the monument installed in the beautiful ‘Magtymguly Pyragy’ cultural park complex, among the monuments of many other great poets, writers, creators, and thinkers of the world. This is a bright symbol of the centuries-old brotherly friendship between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan,” Ambassador Ravshanbek Alimov emphasized in conclusion.///nCa, 7 February 2025