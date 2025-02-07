A photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Neutrality opened in Türkiye

On February 7, 2025, a photo exhibition dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, as well as the proclamation of 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust” opened in the province of Kirsehir, Türkiye.

The grand opening of the exhibition, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye and the Ahi Evran University of Kirsehir, was attended by famous creative figures, representatives of public organizations in Türkiye, the country’s media, and student youth.



As the speakers noted, it is on the basis of the peaceful foreign policy pursued by the head of state, as well as equal international cooperation, that Turkmenistan builds its large-scale plans, bold projects, and grandiose programs.



In this context, the photo panorama presented here is particularly impressive, reflecting the success and thoughtfulness of the urban development policy of the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan, aimed at improving the standard of living of the population, creating full conditions for work and rest for people. ///nCa, 7 February 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Türkiye)