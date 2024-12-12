Arkadag City received the ESQR’s Quality Choice Prize 2024 in Vienna

On December 9, 2024, the Arkadag City has received the prestigious ESQR’s Quality Choice Prize 2024 during the ceremony held in Vienna. This international event, organized by the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR), honors exceptional achievements in quality management across a diverse range of sectors, including urban development, healthcare, and energy efficiency.

The Arkadag City, a groundbreaking “smart” and sustainable city in Turkmenistan, was recognized for its commitment to innovative urban planning and exemplary quality standards. The award highlights Arkadag’s success in combining advanced technologies with environmentally friendly practices to create a model for sustainable urbanization.

The ESQR Quality Choice Prize ceremony is a hallmark event, drawing leaders from Europe, Asia, America, Africa, and Australia. Delegates included renowned business figures, academic experts, quality management professionals, and diplomats, all convening to acknowledge and share best practices in quality innovation.

At the ceremony, the delegation from Arkadag City, led by Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag was present. The event also featured a morning conference, where participating organizations presented their initiatives and explored potential collaborations with international partners.

During his speech upon receiving the award, Mr. Orazov stated:

“This recognition, and the innovative vision behind the City of Arkadag, reflects the tireless efforts of our National Leader, H.E. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the President of Turkmenistan, H.E. Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The award not only underscores our commitment to quality but also places Arkadag on the global map as a city that champions sustainability and technological advancement.”

The City of Arkadag is designed with a forward-looking vision, integrating smart technologies and green infrastructure, including energy-efficient buildings, solar power systems, green roofs, and intelligent transport networks. Its medical cluster project, currently under development, aims to enhance the city’s economic potential further and create new job opportunities while adhering to sustainable and environmentally conscious practices. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 11 December 2024