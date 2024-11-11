Russia to define the operator for the shipping line between the Astrakhan port of Olya and the port of Turkmenbashi

The Astrakhan region in Russia is working to establish a regular shipping line between the port of Olya and the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi in the Caspian Sea. Local shipping companies have expressed interest in operating the route, TASS reports with reference to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan region.

In 2023, negotiations were held in Astrakhan with the participation of representatives of Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on the opening of regular shipping lines in the Caspian Sea between Russian ports and the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi.

A new international multimodal corridor is being developed to connect Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan with Russia via the Caspian Sea. Goods will be transported overland to the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi and then shipped to Russian ports.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan region did not specify the timing of the launch of the shipping line between Astrakhan and Turkmenbashi.

It was noted that this new route is expected to contribute to increased cargo traffic along the North-South International Transport Corridor. Additionally, it will support the development of a new logistics center in the Astrakhan region’s Lotus Special Economic Zone, which will play a crucial role in handling and storing goods from Turkmenistan.

According to the Ministry of Industry, negotiations with the Turkmen side are continuing.

“The logistics center will become a platform for transshipment of goods from Turkmenistan for their sale on the Russian market. Warehousing, storage of goods, preparation for their transportation and sale, as well as exchange and wholesale trade of products will be able to be carried out on the territory of the logistics center,” the source says. ///nCa, 11 November 2024