Enjoy the last days of the summer breeze in Antalya.

October whispers autumn’s arrival to the Turkish lands, but the summer breeze continues in the heavenly city of Antalya. With a gentle Mediterranean climate and over 300 days of sunshine, Antalya invites visitors to swim off its Blue Flag beaches and bask in its golden sun. Warm atmosphere, long beaches, ancient cities, museums reflecting its magnificent history, and Mediterranean flavours come together, making you feel like you’ve stepped into a timeless oasis. So, what awaits you in Antalya this fall?

A Midsummer Night’s Dream All the Time

Antalya’s weather is still relaxing in autumn, and the sea temperature is warm enough for a good swim. The city has a record number of Blue Flag beaches, 233 in total. From Alanya to Side, Kemer to Kalkan, many resort towns have perfect beaches and luxurious accommodations equipped with every amenity. Thanks to these hotels catering to visitors of all ages, Antalya is an ideal destination for family and solo holidays. Thanks to the lingering warmth of the sea, water sports continue to offer excitement well into autumn. For the thrill-seekers, Antalya’s underwater caves, mysterious shipwrecks, and vibrant marine life make it a paradise for diving enthusiasts. Kaş, recognised as one of the world’s top diving destinations, is the crown jewel of this underwater wonderland. If you’re one of those who say the adrenaline should never end, you can continue the adventure with rafting and canoeing. The rafting tours in top-rated Köprüçay will take you through the breathtaking Köprülü Canyon while canoeing over the underwater ruins in Kekova, which will make you understand you’re at the heart of the civilisations.

Where Antalya Stands, Rich History and Nature Combines

Nestled between the sparkling Mediterranean Sea and the towering Taurus Mountains, Antalya is a true wonder where the treasures of history and the beauty of nature merge seamlessly. The lively city boasts an old town, Kaleiçi, housing remains from the city’s different periods and an impressive archaeological museum. The surrounding districts, such as Manavgat, famous for its waterfall, and Kaş, mesmerising with Saklıkent Canyon and Patara’s beach and dunes, are great for escaping into nature. However, it would be best if you combined your nature trips with a visit to Antalya’s ancient cities. This period is a perfect opportunity to explore the rich history that shaped this timeless region. From the ruins of Perge and the grand theatre of Aspendos to the once-capital city of Patara and well-preserved Termessos, each site offers a unique glimpse into the three ancient cultural regions located within Antalya’s borders: Lycia, Pamphylia, and Pisidia. Similarly, trekking along history-bound trails around Antalya, such as Lycian Way, under the autumn sun provides an immersive experience where the serene beauty of nature meets the echoes of the past, making every step feel like a journey through time.

Endless Experiences from Cycling to Gastronomy

The experiences Antalya offers are not limited to these. If you enjoy experiential vacations, you can do many more things in the city. You can go rock climbing in Geyikbayırı or try golfing in Belek’s state-of-the-art courses developed by renowned designers. You can explore mystical caves such as Damlataş Dim, Karain, and Beldibi or bike Kemer’s routes specially designed for mountain and gravel cycling. You can also go on a delightful journey in Antalya’s Mediterranean cuisine. You should taste şiş köfte (meatballs on skewers) with tahini piyaz, an excellent combination of dry beans with tahini, onions, and tomatoes. Or you can try seasonal seafood varieties, especially fresh Lagos fish cooked in salt, at a seaside restaurant with many mezes (appetisers) and white wines from local grapes unique to Turkish lands. After the meal, you can taste burnt ice cream as a dessert!

How to get there: Many direct flights from major cities worldwide to Antalya Airport. But daily flights from İstanbul Airport also take about 1 hour and a half. Once you arrive, you can easily reach the city centre by renting a car, taking a taxi, or using a shuttle service.

Must Do: Catch a thrilling performance at the Aspendos Theatre, one of the best-preserved worldwide. You should also include Patara and Demre in your exploration list to visit the lands where Santa Claus was born, grew up, and became legendary.

Must See: Ormana Village, set at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in Antalya, is worth visiting because of its button houses, one of the best examples of Türkiye’s vernacular architecture.

And Don’t Forget! If you visit Antalya in November, Antalya Culture Route will offer unique experiences with events ranging from concerts and exhibitions from 2 to 10 November.

///nCa, 9 November 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)