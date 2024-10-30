Discover the relaxing escapes to İstanbul’s Princes’ Islands

The Princes’ Islands, one of the hidden gems of İstanbul, offer the most delightful activities in October. While autumn starts showing its brown colours in the vibrant metropolis, the warm and sunny weather makes this month the perfect time to explore the serene archipelago off the Asian side. Whether looking for a peaceful retreat or a day of exploration, İstanbul’s islands provide an idyllic escape, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Inside but out in İstanbul

The Princes’ Islands take their name from the Eastern Roman period when dynasty members like princes were sent into exile here. Today, the island group is a perfect getaway with lush landscapes and architectural marvels, such as enchanting mansions and stunning churches, providing an insight into a multicultural society in the city. Further, only the municipality’s electric vehicles on traffic-free streets enhance their appeal to locals and tourists. The archipelago includes nine beautiful islands; however, Büyükada, Heybeliada, Burgazada and Kınalıada are the most visited ones. A leisurely ferry ride from both sides of the city, soaking in the stunning views of the Bosphorus, starts your journey to the islands. Then, exploring these hidden paradises in the middle of the Marmara Sea is simple: Stroll through the charming streets or rent a bike. Admire the picturesque houses, architectural marvels, stunning greenery, and sea views. Savour the local delicacies from Turkish cuisine, including seasonal fresh fish and mezes (appetisers), with rakı or regional wines at the restaurants on the coasts.

Büyükada: The biggest island in the Archipelago

Büyükada, meaning “large island” in Turkish, is the largest of the Princes’ Islands. Although it’s very close to İstanbul, Büyükada feels worlds apart in terms of atmosphere. The island’s iconic Clock Tower greets you when you get off the ferry. Rent a bike at once and hit the streets filled with the scent of bougainvillaeas and enchanting mansions. You should visit the Aya Yorgi Church on Yücetepe, the highest hill of Büyükada, which requires climbing a steep slope to witness the best sunset. Other attractions on the island include the Museum of the Princes’ Island, the residence of Turkish author Reşat Nuri Güntekin, and Adakule, which serves as the island’s fire tower. Furthermore, following the recent restorations, many historic buildings have started serving as cultural and artistic venues in Büyükada, hosting various delightful events.

Heybeliada: The Greenest Island

The second largest and the greenest island in İstanbul, Heybeliada is named after its appearance resembling a saddlebag. The island is one of the best examples of a diverse community living in peace and harmony in İstanbul. As such, Aya Yorgi Cliff Monastery, Bet Yaakov Synagogue, and Aya Nikola Church are the must-see structures on the island. For Istanbulites, Heybeliada has long been a place of escape, with a chance to sit under the shade of giant trees, gather with friends at a historic meyhane (local tavern), savour rare fish appetisers with age-old recipes, and admire stunning houses while enjoying ice cream. In addition to a sense of nostalgia and tranquillity, Heybeliada’s natural beauty is of great appeal. The best place to examine the island’s nature is, hands down, Değirmenburnu Nature Park.

Burgazada: Serene Oasis of Archipelago

Burgazada, the third largest of Prince’s Islands, is perhaps the most peaceful in the archipelago. The island welcomes visitors with impressive mansions, monasteries and scenic beauty. Unlike other islands, Burgazada has just one hill. Bayrak Tepe and the ruins of Hristos Monastery on this hill should be your first stop on the island. Then, you can visit the house of Sait Faik Abasıyanık, one of the essential figures in Turkish literature, which has been transformed into a museum. Other important structures on the island are the Aya Yani Church and the Aya Yorgi Garibi Monastery.

Kınalıada: Closest, Reddish Island

As the closest island to İstanbul, Kınalıada is the ideal quick getaway for an easy and quiet vacation. The island takes its name, referring to henna in Turkish, from its reddish soil. You can easily explore the island, visiting must-see attractions like Surp Krikor Lusavoric Church, as it only takes half an hour, even from the furthest point. However, the island’s charm lies in its small details—like the quaint bookstores, cosy cafes, and the picturesque seaside promenade perfect for a sunset walk. Don’t miss the chance to visit the local pastry shop for unique island delicacies or take a stroll to discover tiny artisan shops selling handcrafted memorabilia.

///nCa, 30 October 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)