Students and faculty at the Oguz Khan Engineering and Technological University of Turkmenistan have developed a groundbreaking technology for producing hydrophobic bricks.

As reported in the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan,” these waterproof bricks offer significant advantages for construction projects in regions with high humidity, such as those near bodies of water.

Hydrophobic bricks are ideal for constructing facilities in areas prone to groundwater exposure, making them suitable for foundations, basement floors, and underground structures. They also find applications in drainage systems, chimneys, and large furnaces.

Due to their unique properties and durability, hydrophobic bricks generally command a higher market price compared to traditional bricks.

Turkmen scientists sought to develop a resource-efficient brick production technology, and their efforts have yielded impressive results. By utilizing industrial waste from the energy, cement, and ceramic sectors, as well as rocks, they’ve created a process that relies heavily on waste materials (85-92%) and minimizes water consumption.

One of the key advantages of this innovative technology is the absence of the need for brick firing, a process that typically consumes significant fuel and contributes to atmospheric pollution. Instead, the material is formed using high-pressure pressing, which effectively eliminates pores and prevents moisture penetration, a common cause of brick deterioration.

Prior to compression, a cement-based solution is prepared, thoroughly mixed, and poured into specialized molds. This ensures the desired shape and composition of the finished bricks.

The brick-forming process involves dry pressing, where the material undergoes high-pressure compaction with minimal moisture content. Cement serves as the sole binding agent in this process.

Subjecting the material to pressures of 250-300 tons for several hours results in a finished brick that is not only water-resistant but also exceptionally strong and lightweight. These properties make it ideal for transportation and construction applications.

This innovative building material has significant commercial potential given Turkmenistan’s abundant supply of necessary raw materials. The waterproof bricks are environmentally friendly, economical, and possess superior quality characteristics, making them suitable for construction projects in both harsh continental climates and regions with high humidity. ///nCa, 22 October 2024