Two-Day Seminar on Water Diplomacy and Nexus Simulation Held in Ashgabat

On October 17-18, 2024, a two-day seminar was held as part of the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity (WAVE), organized with the support of the State Committee on Water Management of Turkmenistan and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC). The main theme of the seminar was water diplomacy and the use of the Nexus “water-energy-food-ecosystems” approach.

The seminar was attended by representatives of the State Committee on Water Management of Turkmenistan, as well as faculty and students from the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan (IIR MFA).

The first day of the seminar focused on the theoretical aspects, where participants were introduced to the key principles of water diplomacy, mechanisms for addressing transboundary water issues, and their application in Central Asia. The project’s national expert, Georgiy Kurtovezov, gave a presentation on the specifics of water diplomacy in the region, emphasizing the importance of joint management of water resources between upstream and downstream countries.

Additionally, Marhabo Yodaliyeva, the Capacity Development, and Education Lead part of the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity (WAVE), spoke about the fundamentals of the Nexus approach and emphasized its importance for sustainable development.

One of the seminar’s highlights was the interactive Nexus simulation conducted for IIR MFA faculty. During the simulation, participants played out various scenarios of water, energy, and food resource management, allowing them to practice negotiation skills and finding compromises between upstream and downstream countries in the context of climate change.

During the simulation, participants were divided into two teams representing upstream and downstream countries. Playing the roles of prime ministers and ministers, they managed resources, constructed new infrastructure, and ensured their populations had access to water, energy, and food.

On the second day, IIR MFA faculty members acted as facilitators, conducting the simulation for students. This helped to consolidate the skills acquired and prepared future specialists in water diplomacy.

The seminar concluded with a discussion of the results, exchange of opinions, and a summary of the two-day event. Participants emphasized the importance of integrating the Nexus approach into educational programs and strengthening cooperation on water resource management at the regional level.

Brief reference

The Nexus Simulation was developed by the Centre for Systems Solutions in collaboration with the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis and the “Sustainable Energy for All” Initiative. The history of its implementation in the Central Asian region began in 2018 within the framework of the European Union project “Nexus Dialogue in Central Asia” implemented by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC). The game represents a facilitated process of playing 5 different scenarios for developing the territories upstream and downstream while addressing water needs of population, industry and agriculture and taking into account climate change challenges. Currently, the Nexus Game is actively promoted by CAREC in universities, academies, basin organizations and media in Central Asia with funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID). ///nCa, 17 October 2024 (Material is provided by the USAID Central Asia’s Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity)