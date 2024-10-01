Message of president of Turkmenistan on the International Day of Older Persons 2024

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan has issued a message on the International Day of Older Persons 2024.

The theme of the International day of older persons 2024: ‘Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide’

Here is the message of the president of Turkmenistan:

Dear elders, dear mothers! Dear compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate you on the International Day of Older Persons, who have absorbed the ideals of humanism! I am convinced that the celebrations on the occasion of this holiday will unite honorable elders, dear mothers, all compatriots to achieve grandiose goals – peace and progress on the planet, and will inspire them to work hard and persistently for the sake of the bright future of the Fatherland!

The International Holiday was proclaimed by the General Assembly of the United Nations as a special date in commemoration of the humanistic beliefs of mankind. Very meaningful cultural and mass events are timed to coincide with it, which will be held throughout the country, in the cities of Ashgabat and Arkadag. The festive celebrations as a manifestation of our boundless respect for elders and mothers, who with their wise instructions and valuable advice strengthen the cohesion of society and make a significant contribution to the upbringing of the younger generation, confirm our unwavering commitment to humanism and good morals – principles that connect the past, present and future.

Dear compatriots!

The policy we pursue is dictated by the desire to create the necessary conditions for a peaceful life, creative work and comfortable rest of a person, which is proclaimed the highest value of the state and society. In this regard, we are guided by the principle of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, the Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan, Hero Arkadag “The state is for the person!” and the motto “The Motherland is the Motherland only with the people! The state is the state only with the people!” We achieve success in implementing directly related national programs and large-scale reforms to further improve the standard of living of hard-working citizens and strengthen the position of the Motherland in the world arena as a powerful state confidently developing in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. By fulfilling the tasks defined in the “Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022–2028”, we are consistently improving the social and living conditions of the population, creating new cities and etraps, modern villages and towns, building large industrial enterprises and strengthening the foundations of the national economy.

Dear elders, beloved mothers!

We attach special importance to the wise advice that is based on your rich life experience and work path, when implementing grandiose undertakings and strengthening the cohesion and integrity of society in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state. At the same time, they inspire us to new achievements and great goals. Your instructions, assistance and support in ensuring well-being and harmony in each family, implementing large-scale socio-political and socio-economic transformations are very important to us. The original principles that ensure the inseparable connection between generations serve as an exemplary school of life, determining the unity of the people and inspiring them to creative work and great deeds.

In the current year, which is held under the motto “The Treasure of Makhtumkuli Fragi’s Mind” and every day of which is marked by glorious events of national and international level, we are also immensely proud of the activities of the Council of Elders formed under the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. At the meeting of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, which took place on the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the country’s independence, decisions were made that are significant for the development of the state and society thanks to the wise recommendations and proposals of the elders.

We especially appreciate the merits of the older generation in educating those who will increase the authority of the independent neutral Fatherland – the youth – in the spirit of patriotism and humanism, based on national values ​​and ideals of nobility – friendship, mutual respect, morality, honesty, courage and hard work. In a solemn ceremony, they were awarded the title of Turkmenistan “Hormatly il ýaşulusy”, and dear mothers were awarded the Order of Turkmenistan “Zenan kalby”. All this is a sign of the highest appreciation of their role in our transforming society and merits in educating the younger generation as decent people with high moral principles in the spirit of humanism, love for the Motherland and work.

Dear elders, dear mothers! Dear compatriots!

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on the International Day of Older Persons!

I wish you good health and long life in joy and pride for a peaceful and prosperous life in our sovereign Fatherland! /// nCa, 1 October 2024