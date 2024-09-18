UNDP builds capacity of the State Hydrometeorological Service of Turkmenistan on the use of hydrometeorological equipment

Ashgabat, September 9-13, 2024: Within the framework of the project “Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan” (NAP), implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the financial support of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, a practical training was organized at the State Hydrometerological Service of Turkmenistan.

The State Hydrometeorological Service of Turkmenistan is the primary organization in the country responsible for providing weather and climate services. This information is essential for strengthening the resilience of the economy and communities in the face of climate change.

A week-long training led by UNDP international consultant Mr. Mustafa Arman brought together the relevant specialists, inlcuding lead engineers and laboratory staff of the State Hydrometeorological Service to improve the necessary skills and knowledge to monitor, collect, and analyze climate data in order to provide accurate forecasts for the medium and long term.

“Quality, timely and accurate weather information and early warnings are essential for preparedness by the population for relevant actions and thus minimizing the damage caused by natural disasters” said Maya Ashirova, UNDP/GCG NAP Project Manager.

The participants also noted their commitment to continuously improve their capabilities to effectively serve the public and that this training was an important step towards achieving this goal, reflecting the commitment of the State Hydrometeorological Service to improve meteorological services.

This is the third practical training organized by the UNDP NAP project within the last two years aimed at strengthening capacities of key national stakeholders for climate change adaptation planning. ///nCa, 18 September 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)