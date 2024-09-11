The international conference and exhibition “HI-TECH Turkmenistan 2024” is being held in the Turkmen capital

Today, within the framework of the Investment Forum and specialized exhibition, the International Scientific and Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan hosted the international conference and exhibition on attracting high technologies and innovations to the economy of Turkmenistan “HI-TECH Turkmenistan 2024”.

The two-day representative forum is intended to become a reflection of the successful steps of our Fatherland along the path of creation, steady economic growth and prosperity in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state.

As is known, in accordance with the Concept of Development of the Digital Economy, developed on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Hero-Arkadag, today in Turkmenistan, successfully integrating into the global economic space, advanced technologies are actively introduced into all spheres of life of the state and society.

This, in turn, attracts great attention from the world community, primarily from representatives of foreign business circles interested in establishing mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmen partners.

A clear confirmation of this was the solid composition of the participants of the current forum, including domestic state and private structures, as well as leading companies of the world, in particular, manufacturers and suppliers of high-tech equipment, developers of advanced technologies and software from the Republic of Korea, China, the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Germany, the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, Malaysia and others.

The exhibition, organized jointly by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and the Oguzabat Economic Association, became a platform for demonstrating manufactured products and services provided, and discussing the possibilities of establishing long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

The extensive exposition consists of several sectors, the names of which determine their thematic focus: Water-saving technologies; Financial technologies; Education technologies; Industrial technologies; Marketplaces; Ecology and sustainable development; Medicine and biotechnology; Smart city and construction; Transport and logistics; Agriculture and agricultural technologies; Energy and renewable energy sources; Information technology and digital transformation.

Of particular interest to those present were stands dedicated to the development of software and IT services, software solutions for business and government agencies.

In addition to government structures – ministries, departments, industry enterprises, over 50 private companies from the country placed their pavilions at the exhibition.

The discussion of prospects for joint work on further implementation of innovations continued within the framework of the international conference on attracting technologies and innovations to the economy of Turkmenistan, which opened in the afternoon.

Heads and responsible employees of educational and scientific institutions, rectors and faculty of higher educational institutions of the country, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, as well as a number of foreign companies and specialized structures were invited to participate in the mutually interested dialogue.

As noted during the plenary session devoted to issues of economic development and investment potential of Turkmenistan, science and education, the introduction of advanced technologies are the driving force behind the large-scale work being carried out to strengthen the foundations of our sovereign state.

Modern scientific and technical achievements, knowledge and innovation serve as a guarantee of the country’s further prosperity, modernization of the national economy and progress in all areas, strengthening the position of the neutral Fatherland in the global political, economic, scientific and cultural space. /// Cross post from TDH, 10 September 2024