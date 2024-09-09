Turkmen Ambassador to Afghanistan met with the Minister of Communications and Information Technology

Turkmenistan’s Ambassadot to Afghanistan met with the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Najibullah Hayat Haqqani.

The meeting discussed fiber optics, cybersecurity, and other technology-related issues.

The Minister emphasized that both countries are working together for economic stability, which is of vital importance for the region and neighboring countries.

He highlighted the importance of technology in the current era and emphasized that fiber optic cable is the most important component for data transmission. He further added that countries are now striving to ensure the security of their internet environment, and that Afghanistan has also made significant efforts in this regard. A cybersecurity laboratory has been established at the national level, and efforts are underway to take further necessary measures in this sector.

Ambassador Ovezov thanked the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, stating that both countries are currently working together on fiber optic cable installation and cybersecurity. To pursue this goal, representatives of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology had previously visited Turkmenistan and discussed several important matters, including signing some memorandums of understanding. ///nCa, 9 September 2024