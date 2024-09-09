News Central Asia (nCa)

Sports Diplomacy Gains Momentum: UN General Assembly Endorses Turkmenistan’s Initiated Resolution on Friendship Games

In a significant step towards promoting sports diplomacy, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, 6 September, adopted a resolution supporting the annual holding of the UN Friendship Games. This initiative, first introduced by Turkmenistan in April 2024, has gained widespread support from the international community.

The inaugural Friendship Games, held in April, saw participation from over 300 individuals representing 85 countries. Competitors engaged in eight sporting events, including football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickleball, running, chess, and yoga.

The resolution, co-presented by Turkmenistan and India, highlights the potential of the Friendship Games as a platform for fostering sports diplomacy and encourages their annual organization. The resolution was supported by 87 member states.

The General Assembly meeting underscored the success of the first Friendship Games, emphasizing their embodiment of mutual respect, trust, and cooperation among diplomatic missions and UN Secretariat representatives. The games also demonstrated the transformative power of sports in breaking down stereotypes and promoting tolerance.

Aksoltan Atayeva, Turkmenistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, emphasized the resolution’s significance in establishing a solid foundation for sports diplomacy within the UN framework, a key priority of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

The second Friendship Games are scheduled for April 2025 and are expected to involve all UN member states. ///nCa, 9 September 2024 [photo credit – UN News]

 

