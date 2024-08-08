What to Expect from the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia

Alisher Tastenov, Chief Expert, Department of Asian Studies, Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On August 9, Astana will host the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia (CMHCA). It is expected that this will be a landmark event for the development of the region, which will determine the further dynamics of multifaceted cooperation.

The summit is scheduled to adopt the Strategy for the Development of Regional Cooperation “Central Asia-2024”. This conceptual document was developed to expand five-way cooperation and strengthen the international subjectivity of Central Asia.

The CMHCA will also focus on issues of developing cooperation, stability and security in the region, including trade and economic partnership, and the development of transport and logistics infrastructure.

Consultative meetings of the leaders of Central Asian countries have been held since 2018 and have become more than a tradition, serving as a constructive platform for regional cooperation and development with the adoption of joint actions to address common challenges. It is noteworthy that the first meeting was held in Kazakhstan, in Astana. Today, the issue of organizing a working body for annual summit meetings has become pressing.

It should be noted that in recent years the level of cooperation between Central Asian countries has grown significantly, and the dynamics of interaction have increased both within the region and in the C5+1 format.

The priority of regional relations has grown, new heights of partnership have been reached. Thus, treaties on allied relations have been concluded and expanded with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Cooperation is expanding not only in the political sphere, but also in trade and economic, investment, transport and communications, environmental, water and energy and humanitarian spheres. Over the past 10 years alone, mutual trade between the countries of the region has increased 2.5 times and reached almost 11 billion dollars, of which our exports alone amount to 5.5 billion dollars.

In general, strengthening regional cooperation and improving the investment climate are becoming key factors for the development of economic cooperation and the business climate in Central Asia. /// nCa, 8 August 2024 (originally published by Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research)