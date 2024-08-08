What key projects in the field of genomic technologies are already being implemented in Kazakhstan?

On July 18, 2024, the Astana Genetic Center laboratory was officially opened in Astana on the basis of the National Center for Biotechnology, which is part of the National Holding QazBioPharm. This is a significant step forward in the field of genetic research, medical genetics and biotechnology in Kazakhstan. This project is being implemented in partnership with the world leader in the field of genetic research BGI Group (China).

In an interview with the 24 KZ news channel, Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, spoke about the development of the genomic industry in the country.

Q: How are genomic technologies used in agriculture and medicine in Kazakhstan? Can you give examples of successful cases?

Ospankulov: Technologies of certification and genotyping of breeding cattle and farm animals are successfully used in the field of agriculture. Since this year, a seed certification program has been implemented to increase yields. In medicine, there is active support for the genetic testing program within the framework of IVF, which allows to give birth to healthy children.

Q: What steps are being taken to attract private investment in the genome industry?

Ospankulov: Genetic technologies themselves are super attractive to investors all over the world. Kazakhstan is no exception.

First of all, we support and encourage our local partners to actively participate in innovative projects. Since it is the local partners who can provide a significant basis for the start and subsequent development. The second is the preparation of pilot projects in the field of genetics. Thirdly, ensuring attractive economic conditions for investors.

Q: What international partnerships and collaborations exist in the field of genomic research, and how do they help the development of the Kazakhstan’s industry?

Ospankulov: Kazakhstan actively cooperates in the field of genetics with leading countries such as the USA, the EU, and China. The flagship of the partnership is the interaction of Kazakhstan with the international company BGI Group. At the moment, BGI is the number one company in Asia in terms of scientific potential and developments.

BGI plans to actively participate in the Human Genome 2.0 project. Thanks to BGI, the cost of genome sequencing is currently about $ 100. Ready-made solutions from BGI can significantly improve the quality of prenatal diagnostics, cancer diagnostics, and diagnosis of hereditary diseases. Some of these solutions are already being actively implemented in Kazakhstan, including at the Astana Genetic Center laboratory.

Q: How do government agencies support startups and new companies in the field of genomic technologies?

Ospankulov: As part of the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the National Council for Science and Technology has been established, which actively supports projects for the development of genomic technologies. The Investment Committee, for its part, works closely with innovative startups and the company, supporting them at various levels, including direct investments and grants.

Qn: What difficulties are facing the development of the genomic industry in Kazakhstan, and how are they overcome?

Ospankulov: Genetic technologies are one of the most developing areas – new solutions and new technologies are constantly emerging. This dynamic market, first of all, needs to be kept up in terms of personnel training and in terms of acquiring and implementing solutions on its own basis. We are currently successfully coping with this, although the task requires intensive work and investments from us.

Q: How do you assess Kazakhstan’s potential in the international arena in the field of genomic technologies?

Ospankulov: We have good positions, both geographically and politically. We intensively interact with leading countries and manufacturers in various fields, and primarily focuses on successful international cases. After all, we can not only learn a lot, but also offer a lot to our partner, and therefore work as equals.

Q: What are the plans for the development of infrastructure and educational programs for the training of specialists in the field of genomic technologies?

Ospankulov: Several fairly strong biotech clusters have already been created in Kazakhstan, which enjoy the support of both the public and private sectors. These centers are ready to compete and interact on an equal footing with international centers. For example, the National Center For Biotechnology. In addition, Kazakhstan creates and participates in a large number of international programs for students and researchers – education, research, internships, exchange programs. At the same time, we not only send students to our partners for training, but also accept students in Kazakhstan. ///nCa, 8 August 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan)