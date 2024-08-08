UNRCCA is ready to make positive contribution to strengthening multifaceted cooperation in Central Asia, says Kaha Imnadze

News Central Asia (nCa)

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met on Wednesday, 7 August, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Regional Centre on Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, who is on visit to Kazakhstan to take part in the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries.

The parties discussed the growing role of Central Asia and the challenges facing the region. They highlighted the importance of developing and strengthening preventive diplomacy tools to maintain peace and security in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reports.

Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan recognizes the leading role of the United Nations in addressing security and sustainable development challenges and attaches priority importance to cooperation with the Organization.

“Kazakhstan is interested in continuing the numerous constructive processes in the Central Asian region with the direct involvement of the UN”, noted the Foreign Minister.

In turn, Kaha Imnadze positively noted Kazakhstan’s current chairmanship within several regional organizations and expressed gratitude for the country’s commitment to the principles of multilateralism.

“I congratulate Kazakhstan on its successful chairmanship in important regional organizations, as well as on the successful hosting of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries, which is significant for the region. For my part, as Head of the UNRCCA, I am ready to make a positive contribution to strengthening multifaceted regional cooperation,” emphasized
Imnadze.

In conclusion, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain close contacts at all levels.

The UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, headquartered in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, is a special political mission of the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, established at the initiative of the governments of the five Central Asian states in 2007.

The Centre’s main task is to assist Central Asian states in identifying and addressing existing and potential threats to peace and security in the region. Additionally, the Centre promotes partnership relations between the Central Asian states in cooperation with regional and international organizations. ///nCa, 8 August 2024

 

