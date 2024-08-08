News Central Asia (nCa)

School Bazars in full swing in Turkmenistan

Traditionally, School Bazars are established before the start of the academic year in Turkmenistan. With their colourful and attractive display of merchandize, these bazars offer a wide variety of school supplies, bags and accessories.

School education is completely free in Turkmenistan. The government also provides all the textbooks to the students. Additionally, every child entering the school system is gifted a netbook version of laptop.

The parents need to buy notebooks, pens, pencils, water bottles, school bags, and other school supplies. For this, school bazars are set up near the major markets and shops. This is another example of the successful public-private partnership in Turkmenistan.

The stalls in the school bazars carry a vast assortment of everything required for the school children including the school uniforms. The prices range according to the quality.

Even the buyers who are not looking for school supplies, just stroll along to look at the pleasant display of goods.

 

