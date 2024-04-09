News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Agreement signed between Tajik and Turkmen entrepreneurs strengthen B2B relationship, supply-chain integrity in Central Asia

Agreement signed between Tajik and Turkmen entrepreneurs strengthen B2B relationship, supply-chain integrity in Central Asia

By

During the recent visit of the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Tajikistan, some agreements were signed between the business houses of both the countries.

The signing of the agreements took place on 4 April 2024 in Dushanbe.

Agreements:

  1. Tajikistan’s Qolinhoi Dushanbe (Carpets of Dushanbe) signed a cooperation agreement with Turkmenistan’s Polat Dokma we Sowda (production of knitted fabrics and carpet yarn),
  2. Turkmen Meret Meredsov signed a cooperation agreement with Tajikistan’s Nouri Idris Ltd,
  3. Turkmenistan’s Tajir Yoli (production and export of automobile filters) signed a cooperation agreement with Tajik entrepreneur Shuhrat Nazarov,
  4. Turkmenistan’s Hasar Company (the largest confectionery manufacturer in Turkmenistan) signed a cooperation agreement with Tajikistan’s Faizi Khurshed Ltd,
  5. Turkmen entrepreneur Rahim Begjanov signed a cooperation agreement with Tajikistan Yoqout-2000.

These agreements are the latest example of how the business communities in Central Asia are coming together in B2B relationship. Such developments are taking place on almost daily basis in bilateral and multilateral formats.

They play an important role in reinforcing the supply chain integrity across the region. /// nCa, 9 April 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Water situation in Central Asia actualized the conclusion of the Turkmen-Uzbek Agreement on the Amu Darya River
  2. Russian and Turkmen regions signed a cooperation agreement
  3. Turkmen and Tajik FMs discussed preparations for the visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Tajikistan
  4. The University of Tsukuba and the Turkmen Engineering University signed an agreement
  5. The Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission met in Dushanbe
  6. Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for Central Asia addresses the Council of heads of founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral sea
  7. Women Leaders of Central Asia to Focus on Achieving Gender Equality in the Context of Climate Change at the Dushanbe meeting
  8. Turkmenistan and China signed an agreement on international road transport
  9. Almaty Hosts First B5+1 Forum: U.S. and Central Asia Strengthen Business Ties
  10. Transport Ministers of Central Asian States Adopt Joint Communiqué at Dushanbe meeting, Approve Draft Agreement on Land Transport
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan