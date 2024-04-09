Agreement signed between Tajik and Turkmen entrepreneurs strengthen B2B relationship, supply-chain integrity in Central Asia

During the recent visit of the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, to Tajikistan, some agreements were signed between the business houses of both the countries.

The signing of the agreements took place on 4 April 2024 in Dushanbe.

Agreements:

Tajikistan’s Qolinhoi Dushanbe (Carpets of Dushanbe) signed a cooperation agreement with Turkmenistan’s Polat Dokma we Sowda (production of knitted fabrics and carpet yarn), Turkmen Meret Meredsov signed a cooperation agreement with Tajikistan’s Nouri Idris Ltd, Turkmenistan’s Tajir Yoli (production and export of automobile filters) signed a cooperation agreement with Tajik entrepreneur Shuhrat Nazarov, Turkmenistan’s Hasar Company (the largest confectionery manufacturer in Turkmenistan) signed a cooperation agreement with Tajikistan’s Faizi Khurshed Ltd, Turkmen entrepreneur Rahim Begjanov signed a cooperation agreement with Tajikistan Yoqout-2000.

These agreements are the latest example of how the business communities in Central Asia are coming together in B2B relationship. Such developments are taking place on almost daily basis in bilateral and multilateral formats.

They play an important role in reinforcing the supply chain integrity across the region. /// nCa, 9 April 2024