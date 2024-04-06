Embassy of Turkmenistan to Belgium hosted a transport briefing

On 5 April 2024, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels organized a briefing with the participation of a representative of the Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan. The briefing brought together the heads of European media and scientific and think tanks.

The main topic of discussion was the strategies of Turkmenistan’s transport diplomacy, the innovative capabilities of the Turkmenbashi International Port, as well as the country’s transport and transit prospects, the Embassy of Turkmenistan reports.

A vision for the development of regional integration and interaction was presented. A dynamic discussion unfolded during the briefing, which opened a platform for the exchange of views between participants.

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium Sapar Palvanov actively joined the dialogue, highlighting the latest trends in the development of the country’s transport sector and stressing the importance of strengthening interregional ties. Informative presentations and videos demonstrating Turkmenistan’s logistical capabilities were presented, which aroused high interest among the participants.

Participants agreed on the value of such events, recognizing their role in facilitating communication with transport sector experts and promoting a deeper understanding of Turkmenistan’s transportation system.///nCa, 6 April 2024