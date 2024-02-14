Turkmenistan, Leonardo S.p.A. Discuss Broadened Partnership

On Tuesday, 13 February 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Stefano Pontecorvo, CEO of Italian defense and technology giant Leonardo S.p.A.

The meeting underscored the shared desire to deepen the existing partnership between Turkmenistan and Italy.

Pontecorvo reaffirmed the Italian business community’s interest in fostering mutually beneficial ties, aligning with Turkmenistan’s ongoing economic transformation.

He also emphasized that Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the country’s leadership in general attach great importance to strengthening bilateral partnership. In this context, the readiness of Leonardo S.p.A. to further develop fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan was also confirmed.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted Italy’s importance as a European partner and stressed the traditionally friendly relations between the two nations. He expressed confidence that upcoming bilateral talks, to be held by Leonardo in Ashgabat would expand their fruitful business cooperation.

Discussions expanded beyond bilateral engagement, recognizing successful collaborations under international organizations like the UN and its specialized agencies. Italy’s ongoing support for Turkmenistan’s sustainable development initiatives was also commended.

The sides acknowledged the vital role played by existing partnerships between Turkmen and Italian companies in trade, energy, and other sectors, including the private sector.

Notably, discussions explored the potential for utilizing satellite communication technologies. It was noted that Turkmenistan welcomes specific proposals from Leonardo S.p.A.

Concluding the meeting, Pontecorvo pledged Italian partners’ continued commitment to fulfilling their obligations with the utmost seriousness and responsibility.

Leonardo is a global industrial group that builds technological capabilities in Aerospace, Defence & Security. The company plays a prominent role in major international strategic programmes and is a trusted technological partner of governments, defence agencies, institutions and enterprises. ///nCa, 14 February 2024